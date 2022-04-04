Netflix’s The Witcher announces production update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Netflix’s The Witcher announces production update

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 5:41 pm
(Netflix)
(Netflix)

Netflix’s The Witcher has announced that production has begun on the show’s third season.

The series will see Superman actor Henry Cavill reprise his leading role as Geralt of Rivia, a travelling monster hunter for hire, in the fantasy series.

Cavill will also star alongside Anya Chalotra, who is returning as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra.

The hit series announced the news with a behind-the-scenes image from the first day of production, which sees the actors sitting in chairs overlooking a snow-covered clearing with a forest in the background.

It also teased the plot of the upcoming season, saying: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

“They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

World premiere of The Witcher: Season 2
Freya Allan, Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra will all return for season three of The Witcher (Ian West/PA)

The show first aired in December 2019 and is based on the books penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

According to various reports, The Witcher has been a Netflix success story, with it being viewed by around 76 million households during the first four weeks it aired on the streaming service.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as the series’ showrunner while Tomek Baginski, Jason F Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko will be executive producers.

