Love Island couples to get personal as they vote for who is least compatible

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 6:04 pm
Love Island 2022 (ITV)
Love Island 2022 (ITV)

The race to the Love Island final is set to get personal as the contestants vote for who they feel are the two least compatible couples.

On Friday’s episode, the islanders will be asked to choose with their partner which of the other couples they think are least suited.

This comes just days before the grand final on August 1 where one of the remaining five couples will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 and take home the £50,000 prize.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope, and Paige Thorne and Adam Collard are the last couples standing after nearly eight weeks of the ITV dating show.

As they deliberate on who they will choose, Ekin-Su tells Davide: “Let’s be real, this is not friend island OK.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the final epic dates continue with Tasha and Andrew, who will dine amongst a Kardashian-inspired giant 3D heart made entirely of red roses.

As they arrive, the pair appear stunned as Andrew says: “That’s actually insane!”, jokingly adding that Tasha had said she wanted a lot of roses.

Reflecting on their time in the villa, Tasha says: “I never thought I’d ask a guy to be my boyfriend.

“I felt it had to be me to do it, to prove to you, to show you, I’m willing to do this, I’m ready to be 100% for you and all for you. That shows to me how it should be.”

Andrew shares that one of his favourite moments was when Tasha told him about her “superpower” of her hearing aid.

He adds: “You’re incredibly brave and that’s a quality that I love about you. I want to be there for you no matter what, support you. I got you. I got you babe.”

Luca and Gemma will also enjoy their final date in a private courtyard where they will be serenaded by a six-piece ensemble.

As they sit at a table which is set up above a pool of water, Gemma opens up about their relationship, saying: “We wind each other up. But we both love it.

“You know I find it hard being lovey-dovey, but I feel like I’m quite more lovey-dovey with you than anyone really before… I always find myself gravitating towards you. I always want to be near you and in your company.”

Speaking about their future plans, Luca adds: “I feel like we know what we are anyway, and we ain’t put a label on it, but obviously one of them surprises (back home) might be putting a label on it when we’re ready.

“Just waiting for the right moment. Hopefully I get the right answer.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

