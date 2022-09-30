Trevor Noah announces departure from The Daily Show after seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trevor Noah announces departure from The Daily Show after seven years

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 4:23 am
Trevor Noah announces departure from The Daily Show after seven years (Ian West/PA)
Trevor Noah announces departure from The Daily Show after seven years (Ian West/PA)

Trevor Noah has announced he will be stepping down as host of The Daily Show after seven years at the helm.

The South African television presenter and comedian said the experience on Comedy Central had been “something I never expected” but that he felt “like it was time”.

Revealing the news personally during the latest episode of the US talk-show he said he was “filled with gratitude” and thanked audiences in the studio, at home, and around the world.

“I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us – it was a crazy bet to make,” he said.

“What a journey it’s been, every single one of you who comes to support us every single day, everyone who has watched the show and it’s grown all around the world.

“I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey, it’s been absolutely amazing, it’s something I never expected.”

He continued: “I realised after seven years, my time is up… but in the most beautiful way.

“I’ve loved hosting the show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together… but after seven years I feel like it’s time you know?”

Noah said that there was “another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring” and that he wanted to go back to “being everywhere doing everything”.

“I want to say thank you… because man, I never dreamed I would be here.”

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York
The South-African television presenter and comedian said the experience on Comedy Central had been ‘something I never expected’ (Aurore Marechal/PA Wire)

“I couldn’t have done it without you and I wouldn’t have wanted to without you. You’ve made this one of the best experiences of my life.”

Noah took over as host of The Daily Show from fellow US comedian Jon Stewart in September 2015, continuing the strong focus on political and news-based satire.

During his own tenure he made stylistic changes and increased more millennial-based references, impersonations and characterizations for his comedy on the show.

Noah’s departure from the popular late-night show follows that of British host James Corden, who announced in April he would be leaving The Late Late Show in 2023.

Editor's Picks