Strictly Come Dancing’s fourth contestant leaves after BBC centenary special

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 7:32 pm
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Jayde Adams has described her time on Strictly Come Dancing as the “best thing I have ever done in my life” as she became the fourth celebrity to leave the show after a night which celebrated the BBC’s centenary.

Following the special show on Saturday which marked 100 years of the broadcaster with routines to classic BBC theme songs, the 37-year-old comedian found herself in the dreaded dance-off against singer and actress Molly Rainford.

Adams and her professional partner Karen Hauer reprised their Charleston to comic song The Ballad Of Barry And Freda (Let’s Do It), which was written and performed by fellow comedian Victoria Wood.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Jayde Adams and Karen Haur landed in the dance-off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

During Saturday’s show the routine had secured them a score of 28, with judge Motsi Mabuse telling Adams she was “one of the best” performers but felt her dance moves needed improving at this stage of the competition.

While Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, who previously achieved the highest score of the competition so far, danced their couples’ choice routine to the Grange Hill Theme Tune again, which judge Anton Du Beke had described as a “safe” option in the live show.

After both couples had danced for a second time, it was a unanimous decision by the judges to save Rainford, sending Adams packing.

Craig Revel Horwood explained his choice was based on technical ability while Du Beke felt Rainford and Gu had a “slightly more polished technique”.

Motsi added: “Well I thought you were both brilliant, I thought that both performances were better than Saturday night but I am going to save Molly and Carlos.”

With three votes to Rainford and Gu, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition, however, head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save the couple.

She said: “Well both were absolutely superb in the dance off but, on a little bit more precision and quality of movement, I would have saved Molly and Carlos.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Reflecting on her time on the show, Adams said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you (Karen) and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work.

“You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen.

“And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour.

“Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Jayde Adams and Karen Haur during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

She continued: “I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run.

“It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible, well done everyone.”

Hauer also praised her partner, saying: “It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions for us, and you are so special, so powerful, so emotional, and I’ve loved every second. Thank you Jayde.”

Adams and Hauer were one of two same-sex pairings on the show this year, alongside BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, who were the second couple to be voted out of the competition.

The comedian and dancer are also the show’s second female same-sex couple, as Katya Jones was paired with Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams in 2020.

The result show opened with a moving routine from the professional dancers in tribute to the BBC’s natural history programming.

There was also a performance from Becky Hill who sang a medley of her hit singles Crazy What Love Can Do, My Heart Goes (De De Da) and Remember.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 29 at 6.50pm for its Halloween Special, with the results show on Sunday October 30 at 7:20pm on BBC One.

[[title]]

[[text]]

