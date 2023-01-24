Catcalling must be made a public health issue, Emily Atack says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Catcalling must be made a public health issue, Emily Atack says

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 12:04 am
(BBC/Little Gem Productions/Richard Ansett/PA)
(BBC/Little Gem Productions/Richard Ansett/PA)

Emily Atack has said it is “important” to make catcalling a “public health issue” as she fronts a new BBC Two documentary about her experiences of sexual harassment.

The Inbetweeners star said verbal street harassment – with culprits shouting often sexual comments in public – can be “very damaging” to people’s lives.

In Emily Atack: Asking For It?, she explores how “something so grotesque, aggressive, malicious and violent” as sexual harassment has evolved and how it could be tackled through education.

Atack added that “minor and normalised” behaviour can evolve “into something way more sinister and malicious”.

The 33-year-old actress also said: “I think bringing things in like making catcalling a public health issue are important. People can tut and roll their eyes when they hear things like that, but I can now understand the importance of that kind of thing.

“Catcalling isn’t just catcalling, it’s what that means – it means that someone has that easy access to you but is able to rid themselves of it by driving or running off and you’re left with the feeling.

“That can be very damaging over a period of time.”

During the programme, she opens up her life and social media messages she has received – which Atack has previously said included rape threats – to explore why she and others are harassed online.

She speaks to a sexual violence and abuse councillor and online safety campaigners to learn why this has been normalised for so long and also talks to police about what is being done to protect women and girls.

Emily Atack and her mother Kate Robbins. (BBC/Little Gem Productions)
Emily Atack and her mother Kate Robbins (BBC/Little Gem Productions/PA)

Atack said: “This was the hardest thing I’ve ever filmed in my life and one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through and do.

“I had many points where I felt like I couldn’t carry on with it, I broke down a lot, I had a lot of therapy throughout. It’s revisiting trauma.”

In one “emotional” day, Atack said, she spoke to young people and was “shocked” to learn it was older men “approaching” girls online, not boys in schools.

She added: “What was mind-blowing to me was that the girls were saying that they felt more vulnerable in their school uniform.”

In another scene, Atack talks to her parents about her experiences which include attracting unwanted sexual attention from a very young age.

She said: “When you grow up with that sort of behaviour in your life, your family and the people that care about you do everything they can to stop it.”

Emily Atack talking to school girls in the documentary (BBC/Little Gem Productions)
Emily Atack talking to schoolgirls in the documentary (BBC/Little Gem Productions/PA)

Atack said this would involve people trying to “change” her behaviour and she had “privileges” like wearing make-up or a skirt to school taken away.

She also said: “I do feel that as bumpy and as difficult as it was to go through that process, I do genuinely feel stronger for it and proud of the film we’ve made.

“If it stops one man from sending an explicit image to a girl that day, then it’s done something right.”

Atack has previously campaigned against cyberflashing, where individuals send unsolicited explicit images online, and spoke about the issue in Parliament last February.

In March last year, the UK Government announced that cyberflashing would become a new criminal offence with perpetrators facing up to two years behind bars.

Emily Atack: Asking For It? airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on January 31 at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
The woman was knocked down on Auchmill Road, near the Bucksburn roundabout, on Sunday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Woman, 44, in serious condition in hospital after hit and run in Aberdeen
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
4
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
5
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
6
Andrew Smith admitted downloading thousands of images and hours of videos of child sex abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
‘I don’t even know why I do it’: Oil worker found with 16 hours…
7
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
All you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig
8
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.
‘How is this justice?’: Sex abuse victims of ‘trusted’ Tain publican hit out at…
9
cat falls
Happy new home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen tower block fall
10
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin vows to fight on after crashing to worst result in…
Darvel scorer Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by teammates after making it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Humiliated Aberdeen suffer worst result in club's proud 120-year history with 1-0 Scottish Cup…
2
A90 at Toll of Birness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A90 diversion at Toll of Birness following earlier accident
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European…
Three fire crews in Inverness were called to the scene of a fire. Image: SFRS.
Three fire crews called to a house fire in Inverness
The film follows the 165-mile ride through the national park.Images Markus Stitz
Home is Where the Trails Are: New film showcases 165-mile bike journey through the…
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal
Bear Scotland will carry out the resurfacing works on the A82 at Drumnadrochit next month.
Resurfacing works to close A82 at Drumnadrochit for two nights
People in Aberdeenshire fair better than those in the city. Image: Shutterstock.
'We have the policies, we now need action': Aberdeen's poorest suffer devastating health divide…
Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan in Aberdeen in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson.
WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city's Comic Con

Editor's Picks

Most Commented