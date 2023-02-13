Ben Cohen describes strengthened bond with Kristina Rihanoff before wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Cohen describes strengthened bond with Kristina Rihanoff before wedding

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 12:04 am
Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen are talking about their wedding plans
Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen are talking about their wedding plans (Hello!/PA)

Former rugby union player Ben Cohen has said his bond with Kristina Rihanoff has been “strengthened” by “difficult times in business” ahead of their nuptials.

Cohen met Rihanoff when they were partnered on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. He proposed to her in the Maldives last October and they are looking at having their ceremony in Tuscany or Oxfordshire.

Cohen, 44, who was a member of the England team that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup, told Hello! magazine: “Over the last nine years we’ve been through the wringer.

“Our working days are always full throttle and for so long we’ve been in our own bubble.

“Now I’m looking forward to having a get-together with loved ones. Most of all I’m happy to be doing this with Kristina.

“To support each other through difficult times in business is the ultimate test in a relationship. I’ve watched her flourish, from her becoming a mum to growing as a businesswoman, and it has strengthened our bond.”

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen in Hello!
The latest cover of Hello! magazine (Hello!/PA)

Rihanoff, 45, has set up children and adult dance classes called Bespoke Ballroom and So Yoga classes in Northampton.

For their wedding, their daughter Mila, six, and Cohen’s twins from a previous relationship, Harriette and Isabelle, both 15, will be bridesmaids.

“Mila can’t wait,” said Rihanoff. “She’s already told me what she’s going to wear. ‘I want this kind of dress, Mummy, with a long train like you will have,’ she tells me. She certainly knows her own mind.”

Russian professional dancer Rihanoff competed on celebrity dance show Strictly for eight series between 2008 and 2015.

The couple also want to have a party at private members’ club Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

The full interview with Rihanoff can be read in Hello! magazine, out on Monday.

