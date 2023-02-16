Mental health and wellbeing in film and TV ‘moving in right direction’ – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mental health and wellbeing in film and TV ‘moving in right direction’ – survey

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 12:04 am
TV cameras inside the stadium (Barrington Coombs/PA)
TV cameras inside the stadium (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The UK’s film and TV industry has seen “positive change” in culture and behaviours surrounding mental health and wellbeing, a Film and Television Charity survey has said.

Dubbed the Looking Glass, the industry-wide review offers an in-depth analysis of the state of mental health and wellbeing of the film and TV workforce.

A group of 2000 anonymous people working in the sector answered questions about conditions, culture, and the industry’s capability to respond to issues linked to poor mental health, including bullying and harassment, line management, and financial pressures.

Infographic
Infographic to show Looking Glass survey results (The Film and TV Charity/PA)

In its third year, the survey found 80% of respondents agreed they sensed a positive change to the industry’s culture and behaviours.

The result marked a large shift from the 2019 flagship research, which stated just 10% of respondents considered the industry a mentally healthy place to work.

However, many of the year-on-year improvements, including those reporting poor mental health from 29% to 24% and those considering leaving due to poor mental health from 65% to 60%, were slight – signalling a long journey to better support the industry’s workforce.

Respondents noted working conditions and feelings of job security were improving, but extreme working hours – although decreasing – remain high.

Three quarters also identified future income as a key concern to financial and mental wellbeing amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Mental health survey
The Film and Television Charity chief executive Alex Pumfrey (Film and Television Charity/PA)

While many recognised the industry is becoming better equipped to provide support, 52% also agreed better line management is critical to improving wellbeing in the long term.

The survey also suggested reports of bullying, harassment, and discrimination have dropped from 53% in 2021 to 46% in 2022, although it recognises that many do not report incidences when they happen.

Alex Pumfrey, who has led the UK’s Film and Television Charity since October 2017, said: “Although the picture is a complicated one, the latest Looking Glass Survey results show that positive change can be achieved.

“In the period since 2019 we have seen a concerted effort by many across the industry to improve on a pretty bleak situation and it is heartening to see that some of that effort is starting to pay dividends, with attitudes and overall mental health scores beginning to move in the right direction.”

However, the chief executive said work began from a “very low bar” and campaigns to date should be regarded as an “opening salvo”.

She added: “The release of this latest research is an opportunity to galvanise and to develop partnerships with the members of our Mental Health Task Force, to re-focus our strategy and to ensure that people across the industry understand that improvements, although sometimes hard won, can and must be made.

“Ultimately, however positive the signs may be, still only 11% of the industry workforce believe it is a mentally healthy place to work and that statistic must not be left unchallenged.”

Broadcasting union Bectu
Broadcasting union Bectu (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The survey was prompted in 2019 by what Pumfrey previously called “a strong hypothesis” that there are “serious issues” with the industry’s approach to mental health.

Broadcasting union Bectu welcomed the research publication on Thursday and the “pleasing progress” it has showed, but stated there was “clearly lots more work to do”.

Philippa Childs, head of Bectu, said: “Across too many metrics the industry is simply too far behind national comparators, and it’s clear that long hours and resulting poor work-life balance are critical issues that need addressing.

“An industry is only as strong as its workforce and as the sector continues to thrive it’s critical that it listens to and acts on workers’ concerns.

“The high level of concern about coping with the cost-of-living crisis is also telling and should serve as a rallying call to Government to work with unions and industry to better support, prioritise and invest in the workforce.

“Progress on some important metrics is however encouraging and clear evidence that the industry is stronger collaborating together. Our film and TV industry is world-class and is full of inspiring, dedicated people and organisations pushing for lasting change – we urge the sector to tap into this passion to create a better industry for everyone.”

Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace, co-directors of the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa), added: “We are heartened to see the results of the latest Looking Glass Survey, which evidence positive changes across the industry, particularly surrounding the important issues of mental health and bullying and harassment.

“It is clear, however, that there are still considerable steps to be taken on the road to a fully equitable industry, including the need to better support line managers on set, and we are committed to continuing to work with our industry partners to maintain the positive direction of travel.”

