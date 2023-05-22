Piers Morgan says Phillip Schofield deserved ‘better send-off’ from This Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Piers Morgan says Phillip Schofield deserved ‘better send-off’ from This Morning

By Press Association
Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Piers Morgan said he has “sympathy” with Phillip Schofield, who he believed was entitled to a “better send-off” from This Morning.

Schofield, 61, announced over the weekend that he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the programme.

His departure came amid reports of a rift between Schofield and co-presenter Holly Willoughby and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail after being convicted of child sex offences.

Phillip Schofield stepping down from This Morning
Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former ITV broadcaster Morgan, who famously stormed off Good Morning Britain in 2021 and then subsequently left the show, has spoken about Schofield’s departure from the show.

“I think that anyone who thinks that daytime telly is full of smiley, nicey happy clappy people, I think they are beginning to realise it is infested by a pack of savages,” he told co-presenters Aasmah Mir and Stig Abell on Times Radio.

He continued: “There is nothing more ruthless than the way that talent, as we so laughably get called in television, get treated when the plug gets pulled.

“So I have some sympathy with Phillip Schofield, who actually I do think after 20-odd years on This Morning, winning awards every year, doing great, I think whatever has gone on behind the scenes I think he was entitled to a better send-off.

“But then, I thought I was too at Good Morning Britain for breaking all the ratings records and making the show the most talked-about show in the country – but that’s showbiz.

“And showbiz is a shallow pool of shark-infested waters where, unfortunately, as my grandmother always used to say to me, ‘one day you’re cock of the walk and the next you’re a feather duster’.”

He later added: “There’s life after ITV, I wouldn’t worry too much, it can be a very nice life after ITV – but I do think he deserved a better send off than the one he got, but I’m afraid that’s the way it goes.”

It comes a day after Morgan tweeted responding to fans suggesting he might replace Schofield on This Morning, after leaving Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe claims made by the Duchess of Sussex during her and Prince Harry’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

He tweeted: “Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Phillip Schofield at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.

“Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says!”

