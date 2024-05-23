Murderer faces jail after stealing £120,000 from mother-in-law’s bank account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Murderer faces jail after stealing £120,000 from mother-in-law’s bank account

Ivan Downes - who was jailed for life at Norwich Crown Court in 1992 - dipped into his relative's estate over six years.

By David Love
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson

A convicted murderer and thief who stole £120,000 from his mother-in-law’s estate has been warned he faces prison.

Ivan Downes – who was jailed for life at Norwich Crown Court in 1992 – tried to blame his late wife Linda for the crime before changing his plea at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The 73-year-old admitted the theft of half what was originally libelled against him – £241,000 – between 2007 and 2013.

And in a dramatic and unexpected twist, his defence counsel, David Nicolson, told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that his client would be able to repay the money immediately.

He revealed: “He has recently come into a large sum of money and can make compensation. It is readily available in his bank account.”

It was not revealed in court where his windfall had come from.

Sheriff Cruickshank deferred sentence until June 21 on Downes for a background report and the money to be repaid and continued his bail.

But he warned Downes, who previously lived in Buckie but was now resident in Woodroffe Street, Forres, that he may yet be jailed, saying: “Even if that sum is paid, all options remain open to the court for sentencing.”

Convicted murderer emptied bank account

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the sheriff that Downes’ wife, Linda, was appointed power of attorney after her mother Gwendoline Smith was admitted to Greenhill Care Home in Barnet in August 2007, having had a stroke.

“Her home in Potters Bar was sold for £345,382.37 and from that £130,000 was paid up front to the care home, with £200,000 invested in her name.

“During her stay, she had a disagreement with Ivan and Linda Downes over the signing of a cheque for £100,000 and told staff she wanted her money to stay where it was in her accounts and investments.

“Over £200,000 was paid to the care home over six years and other monies spent with her permission, but this did not cover £120,000. She died on January 4, 2013.”

ATM withdrawals across the UK

The court heard that her daughter-in-law, Wilhelmina Smith, had been appointed executor of Mrs Smith’s will, leaving her money to her four grandchildren.

When probate was granted allowing Wilhelmina to make enquiries into Gwendoline’s affairs, she expected to find a significant amount of money in her two bank accounts.

However, only £7.98 was left, Ms Hood told the court.

She added that 300 cash withdrawals, mostly of the maximum daily amount of £300, had recorded across the UK, including Inverness, Nairn, Elgin and Wick, with 169 from machines in Buckie, where the Downes lived for a spell.

“£120,000 had been withdrawn without explanation,” Ms Hood said.

Previous conviction

The Downes were interviewed by police in 2015 and Ivan Downes accepted he was mostly in control of the money.

He confessed that his wife, whom he planned to incriminate as part of his defence at trial, had little to do with financial matters.

Downes also admitted previous convictions, with Sheriff Cruickshank noting the murder conviction would have allowed him to jail the pensioner immediately without calling for a report.

The schedule showed that Downes had convictions going back to 1967, including ones for larceny, theft and dishonesty.

Despite stealing the six-figure sum over the previous years, Downes also had a March 2016 conviction at Inverness Justice of the Peace Court for defrauding a local board and lodgings premises. He was admonished.

More from Crime & Courts

Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
Fraserburgh car dealers deny revenge hammer attack on vandal
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
Man in dock after crashing through wall into Aberdeenshire graveyard
Jack Walker
Motorist left biker with 'life-changing injuries' in roundabout crash
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
German tourist's dangerous driving caused life-threatening A9 crash
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
Unpaid work for man caught with throwing dart
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile Scout leader encouraged naked forfeits on Ben Nevis trip
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
Teen charged with dangerous driving after Alness viral video
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
Man found guilty of stalking woman and making her feel 'unsafe in her own…
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
Cheese wire murder exclusive: ‘I was mystery man with blood on his hands in…
Murderer and thief Ivan Downes shakes his walking stick at our photographer. Image: DC Thomson
Fraserburgh car dealers on trial for alleged hammer attack on forecourt vandal