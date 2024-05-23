Man avoids prison after he bites Aberdeen holidaymaker’s ear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man avoids prison after he bites Aberdeen holidaymaker’s ear

The court was told Daniel Stewart, 29, has "no recollection" of committing the offence.

By David McPhee
Daniel Stewart admitted one charge of assault to injury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
A man has been told that he narrowly avoided a prison sentence after he attacked and bit an Aberdeen holidaymaker on the ear.

Daniel Stewart, 29, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the man on Union Street in the early hours of the morning.

The two got into an argument before Stewart struck the man before getting him on the ground where he bit him on the ear.

His solicitor Mike Monro told the court that Stewart – who has previous assault convictions – has “no recollection” of the incident.

Victim realised he had been bitten

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that at around 2am on June 26 last year a man, who was enjoying a holiday in Aberdeen, was walking down Union Street when an argument erupted outside Soul Bar.

This escalated into a physical altercation whereby the holidaymaker was repeatedly punched on the head by Stewart.

As the man fell to the ground, Stewart climbed on top of him and soon after he felt a sharp pain to his right ear.

He quickly realised Stewart had bitten him.

The holidaymaker got up off the ground thanks to a passerby’s assistance.

Police officers on their way to another matter saw the aftermath and stopped due to the victim sporting a laceration to his ear.

Stewart was arrested and as he was led away stated: “He assaulted me!”

In the dock, Stewart pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

Attack was a ‘violent one’

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that his client’s recollection of events that night is “scant to say the least”.

“All parties involved in this were under the influence and words were exchanged by both sides,” the solicitor said.

“My client does not have a record to be proud of and has had to go through quite a lot of trauma on a personal basis.

“He has almost been in a downward spiral in his youth and now in his late 20s.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Stewart: “The complainer was unknown to you and this attack was a violent one and resulted in his injury – it does look to be serious.

“I think it’s simply a matter of luck that a more extensive injury wasn’t caused, given the manner of the assault on him.

“You have previous convictions for assault and meet the custody threshold and I have considered this today.”

But the sheriff resolved that if she was to impose a short custodial sentence it would “do nothing” to address his problems.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston ordered Stewart, of Kingsfield Road, Kintore, to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work as part of a community with 12 months supervision.

