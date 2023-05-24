Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden announces breast cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden announces breast cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Amy Dowden attending the 2022 BAFTA Cymru Awards (Jake Morley/Bafta/PA)
Amy Dowden attending the 2022 BAFTA Cymru Awards (Jake Morley/Bafta/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Caerphilly-born Dowden, who joined the BBC dance competition show in 2017, shared the news on Instagram, telling fans that she is “determined” to return to the dance floor as soon as she can.

The 32-year-old wrote: “Hey all, I’ve got some news which isn’t easy to share.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I’m determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it.”

Dowden added a pink love heart, signing off with “Welsh love Amy” with a kiss.

She said she found a lump in her breast in April, the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones, and hopes to raise awareness of the disease.

Dowden said after realising the lump had grown after her holiday, she went to the GP before being sent for an emergency referral.

She told Hello magazine: “Everything happened so fast within that day. I went on my own and didn’t tell anybody, but when I was there, the nurse said to me ‘You need to have somebody here’ and that’s when Ben found out.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Amy Dowden and her partner James Bye during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One in 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“They told me it was looking very suspicious and to prepare for the worst, hope for the best. They did the biopsy and then we had a wait.”

Last week Dowden was told she had grade three breast cancer.

She said: “My doctor explained to me that there are three grades, and three is the most aggressive, but they feel like they’ve caught mine early and to not be too alarmed because grade 3 would be expected in somebody of my age.”

It comes after she revealed she was suffering from Crohn’s disease in 2019, in a bid to help other sufferers.

She said: “With what I’ve done for Crohn’s, I want to do the same here. If I can try and turn this negative into a positive, it’s going to help me get through this.

“You just don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you. I hadn’t thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age.

“My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
om Fletcher and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BC/PA)

The Welsh dancer said her former Strictly dance partner and member of British boyband McFly Tom Fletcher, and his wife Giovanna offered her support after discovering the news.

She said: “Tom and Giovanna got straight in the car and came to see me when I told them the news, and we went for a walk.

“Giovanna’s encouragement has been central to my decision to share my story in the hopes of helping others.”

Dowden married Jones in a star-studded Welsh ceremony last July, after becoming engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

The occasion featured a performance by Fletcher and an array of Strictly stars were in attendance, including fellow professional Dianne Buswell, who served as bridesmaid.

Sharing messages of support on social media, Buswell said on hearing the news: “Our Welsh dragon is going to fight this !!!! and I can not wait for the moment you are back on that dance floor with us. We love you so much Amy.”

Meanwhile other Strictly stars including Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez and Nadiya Bychkova also sent their well wishes.

