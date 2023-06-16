Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants

By Press Association
Two Love Islanders left the villa after being voted out by fellow contestants (ITV/PA)
Two Love Islanders left the villa after being voted out by fellow contestants (ITV/PA)

Two contestants have been dumped from the Love Island villa after being voted out by their fellow contestants.

Andre Furtado and Charlotte Sumner became the latest contestants to leave the ITV reality show during Friday’s episode.

Six islanders were left vulnerable after learning that the public has been voting for their three favourite boys and three favourite girls.

After being called to the fire pit, the girls announced that they had chosen Andre to leave, while the boys chose Charlotte.

Andre said being dumped had been “a real shocker” but that there were “no hard feelings” over the decision.

“Of course we know the saying ‘expect the unexpected’ has to be in our heads in the villa, but we get caught up in just living in the moment day to day,” he said following his exit.

“To be honest, I acknowledge it wasn’t an easy decision. Personally I would have loved to stay.

“Mainly because me and Catherine (Agbaje) had done a full circle, branching out and then coming back to each other. It showed the strength in our connection.

“Whereas with the other two, they were still dabbling to see which connection they were gravitating more towards.

“But there’s no hard feelings at all. Of course I would have liked it to go a different route and further develop my connection with Catherine, however, as I’ve said, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.”

Charlotte also said there were no hard feelings but that being dumped had not been a surprise.

“It wasn’t a shock that I got chosen to leave,” she said.

“I didn’t think the girls would send Catherine home because she was ‘day dot’. I knew it would be between me and Leah, so I thought they’d save Leah because she had more of a connection.

“I have no hard feelings at all. I had the best time and I’m so grateful.”

Love Island continueson Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

