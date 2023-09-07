Nick Owen ‘very excited to be returning to normality’ as BBC presenter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nick Owen ‘very excited to be returning to normality’ as BBC presenter

By Press Association
TV presenter Nick Owen (Martin Middlebrook/BBC/PA)
TV presenter Nick Owen (Martin Middlebrook/BBC/PA)

Nick Owen has spoken of his excitement at “returning to normality” as a BBC presenter after stepping away due to health issues.

The broadcaster, 75, will be back presenting news programme Midlands Today on Monday.

Owen revealed in early August that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He told Midlands Today: “I’m feeling pretty good… after a turbulent few months and very excited really to think that I’m going back to work because it means a return to normality.

“I’m a bit fragile still but so much better than I’ve been in the last few months.

“So this is a landmark time for me, it really is.”

ANNE DIAMOND ANNOUNCES NEW BABY
Anne Diamond and Nick Owen (PA)

The former chairman of Luton Town Football Club has worked on Midlands Today for more than 25 years and said it felt “quite strange” to have a break.

“I’m slightly apprehensive but once I’ve done the first one it’s like the old getting back on your bike again – it should be fine. But it is slightly daunting, the thought of it,” he said.

“I think my heart will be beating that little bit faster than usual.”

Owen is having a “tense time” awaiting the results of a protein prostate-specific antigen test following an operation.

He is also known for his broadcasting collaboration with journalist Anne Diamond – along with their stint on TV-am, they had their own current affairs morning programme on the BBC in the 1990s, Good Morning With Anne And Nick.

Diamond, now a GB News presenter, said in June she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.