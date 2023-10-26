Big Brother housemate claims contestant’s shower comments make him look bad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother housemate claims contestant’s shower comments make him look bad

By Press Association
Dylan jumped into the shower first (Initial TV Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX)Pictured: Dylan. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:michael.taiwo1@itv.com
Dylan jumped into the shower first (Initial TV Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX)Pictured: Dylan. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:michael.taiwo1@itv.com

Big Brother contestant Dylan will claim that Kerry tried to make him look bad after he used the shower before her in Thursday’s episode of the ITV2 reality series.

Following a challenge that involves gunge, Big Brother housemates will head to the shower to wash off and Dylan will be one of the first to get themselves clean.

After contestants ask if Kerry can go first, Dylan, who is an amputee, will hop in the shower and say: “Kerry I’ll be in and out in a second love. I’ve got to use the chair for my leg.”

Kerry responds: “It’s fine, darling.”

She can then be heard saying: “Dylan, the gentleman.”

Kerry will then speak to Big Brother in the diary room and say: “I just said could I use the shower first because I am so worried about slipping.

“I don’t think Dylan must have heard me, bless him, and he went in there first and it was really slippy.”

Later, Chanelle will speak to Dylan in the kitchen and ask: “Is Kerry still upset?”

Dylan responds: “She’s upset because of getting gunged. She felt bad because she came in, she took her top off and she thought she was going to be first in the shower but I’d jumped in.

Big Brother contestants
The Big Brother contestants (ITV)

“I need to use the disabled shower as well – what do you want me to do?

“She wasn’t even in the bathroom when I was in there.”

Dylan adds: “I think it’s any excuse to make me look a c***.”

In the earlier half of the episode, housemates take part in Big Brother and Vinted’s big catwalk task.

Gathering housemates to the lounge, Big Brother says: “Housemates. Get ready to strut your stuff for the fiercest runway show on Big Brother’s Big Catwalk.”

Big Brother adds: “For the winners, VIP access to an exclusive party. Your outfits are ready in the storeroom.”

Housemates are tasked with successfully walking the catwalk, but if they choose an incorrect tile they will be covered in gunge and also have to go to the back of the queue.

The first eight housemates to cross will attend Big Brother’s VIP Party and will gain access to Vinted’s pre-loved wardrobe.

When the party takes place, Henry will admit to missing Jordan, who successfully gained entry to the VIP event.

Speaking in the diary room, Henry says: “I’m definitely really missing Jordan because I think I’ve got so used to being around Jordan in the house – having that comfort and relaxation of not needing to worry about what you say or how you behave.”

Following the party, Jordan will speak to Henry in the bedroom and say: “Henry, it’s been such a difficult night. I’ve been to hell and back in that room. They made me dance.”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.