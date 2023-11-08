Olivia among several Big Brother housemates set to face double eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia among several Big Brother housemates set to face double eviction

By Press Association
Olivia (ITV)
Five Big Brother housemates are to face the public vote this week in a double live eviction.

Contestants Olivia, Jenkin, Chanelle, Noky and Trish will face the public vote after they received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Chanelle received four nominations from Jordan, Trish, Yinrun and Noky – whilst Noky received three nominations from Henry, Yinrun and Tom.

Trish received three nominations from Chanelle, Jenkin and Tom – and Olivia was given four nominations from Matty, Henry, and Jordan.

During Wednesday’s instalment of the reality show, before the housemates were invited to make their nominations, Big Brother announced that there had been another rule break concerning the discussion of nominations.

On Tuesday, viewers watched a conversation between Jenkin, Olivia and Chanelle, who made a reference to the upcoming nominations.

Chanelle said: “I’ll forgive but I’ll never forget when it comes to my friends.”

Olivia responded to Chanelle’s comments before Jenkin said: “Guys, genuinely just stop this conversation.”

As a result of what was said, Chanelle had her immunity revoked – meaning contestants could nominate her.

Meanwhile Olivia had her nominations privileges revoked and faced an additional punishment of having to write 600 lines that read: “I must not break the rules.”

On Friday night, two housemates will be evicted from the Big Brother house before they join presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best who will interview them on Big Brother: Late & Live.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX.