Home Entertainment TV & Film

Grace Dent arrives back in London after early I’m A Celebrity exit

By Press Association
Restaurant critic Grace Dent arrives at Heathrow Airport, London, after leaving the ITV series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! (Aaron Chown/PA)
Restaurant critic Grace Dent has been pictured arriving in London after she left I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! early on “medical grounds”.

The MasterChef star was seen wearing a black turtleneck jumper, jeans and her signature large framed black glasses as she walked through Heathrow Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

In Monday night’s instalment of the ITV reality show, actor Nick Pickard read out a statement from Dent in which she said leaving at this stage will be “one of the saddest things in my life”.

Her statement said: “My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down.

“I have left the camp for medical reasons.

“My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all.

“You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent.”

The campmates shared messages of support to Dent, with a tearful Danielle Harold shouting “Love you Grace” and praising her for doing “really well”.

JLS star Marvin Humes said he would miss Dent, adding: “She hasn’t let us down.”

At the start of the episode, presenter Anthony McPartlin said: “Sadly Grace Dent has left the camp for medical reasons but she’s doing fine and we all send her our best.”

Last week, Dent admitted she was struggling in the jungle before facing the Touchdown of Terror trial, telling campmate Josie Gibson: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home.”

During the trial, she had to wear a helmet which filled up with jungle critters, and afterwards a medic had to examine her ear as a cockroach had crawled into it. The bug was flushed from her ear and removed.

Dent had been due to take part in the next trial on Monday’s episode, dubbed Down The Tubes, alongside Gibson, but Harold took her place instead as she had the next highest amount of votes from the public.