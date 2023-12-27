James May ‘wouldn’t rule out’ more shows with Clarkson and Hammond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James May ‘wouldn’t rule out’ more shows with Clarkson and Hammond

By Press Association
Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May promoting The Grand Tour (Ian West/PA)
Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May promoting The Grand Tour (Ian West/PA)

James May has said there has “never been a better time for a car show” after the pausing of Top Gear, as he hinted he is open to a new programme with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond.

The BBC has said the hit motoring series Top Gear will be off air for the “foreseeable future” following a crash that seriously injured host Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff.

Clarkson, Hammond and May are due to leave Amazon Prime Video series The Grand Tour after a “final special” airs next year.

May told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I do think that despite us obviously coming to the end of our time doing this and the cancellation of Top Gear, there has never been a better time (for a car show).

“Things like the future of autonomous cars, new means of powering cars, a change of general attitudes towards cars and driving, there’s never been a better time for a car show. And the car show itself requires reinvention.”

Discussing the end of The Grand Tour, May said: “We have filmed the last one for now.

“I suppose that makes me technically unemployed. I can hear the cheers rolling around the country.

“We’ve got two in the bag, though. So there’s one coming up very soon. I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say here. And then another one coming out a bit after that. But what happens between now and then we’ll have to see.”

Asked if the trio could be reunited on another project, he said: “I can’t reveal that. Because the brutal truth is, I don’t know yet. But I do still speak to them.

“It depends what it was. Yes. No… I wouldn’t rule it out, but you do have to bear in mind that we’re all getting on a bit.

“And we have been doing it for 20 years plus, and I don’t think any of us ever thought it would last that long.”

Asked if it was part of the conversation to let others take over, he said: “It’s always been part of our conversation, how we landed with grace, rather than fly it into a cliff.”

May has previously said he believes Top Gear needs a “rethink” before it returns to the BBC.

Production on the show has been halted since host Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital in December 2022.

The former England cricket captain was badly hurt in an accident at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

Clarkson announced the end of The Grand Tour in November

In an Instagram post, Clarkson confirmed that the show was “no more” after next year.

The trio, who starred on Top Gear together for a decade, were snapped up by Amazon’s streaming service in 2015 and have made five series for the company, along with various special episodes.