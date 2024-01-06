Chicken Caesar becomes second celebrity unveiled on The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Chicken Caesar becomes second celebrity unveiled on The Masked Singer

By Press Association
Davina McCall attending The Masked Singer press launch held at The Mayfair Hotel, London.
Davina McCall attending The Masked Singer press launch held at The Mayfair Hotel, London.

Alexander Armstrong has become the second celebrity to have their identity unveiled on singing show The Masked Singer.

The Pointless host, who appeared as Chicken Caesar, performed Red Hot Chili Peppers song Under The Bridge on the ITV1 reality show, which sees celebrity contestants sing while wearing costumes.

Asked why he decided to go on the show, the 53-year-old TV presenter and actor said: “I’ve been longing to do it.

“I mean, every year, I’m always getting messages saying: ‘Are you so and so…’ And I say: ‘Oh, maybe.’”

He added: “I’ve loved it, (the experience) I mean, it’s the beginning of the journey and the end.”

Panellist Jonathan Ross said the TV star looked like “a very regal chicken”.

The first sing-off of the night was between Air Fryer, who sang King & Queens by Ava Max, and Bubble Tea, who sang Material Girl by Madonna.

Air Fryer was voted to go through to the next stage while Bubble Tea was placed in the bottom three.

The next sing-off was between Owl, who sang Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue, and Eiffel Tower, who sang Voulez Vous by Abba.

Eiffel Tower got put through to the next round while Owl was placed in the bottom three.

Queen Elizabeth II at WI meeting
Alexander Armstrong was Chicken Caesar (Joe Giddens/PA)

After this there was Chicken Caesar and Piranha, who performed It’s All Coming Back To Me Now by Celine Dion.

This meant that the bottom three comprised Bubble Tea, Owl and Chicken Caesar.

Ross announced that Bubble Tea and Owl had been saved and Chicken Caesar was unmasked.

Armstrong has presented BBC One teatime show Pointless since it debuted in 2009 and he is also known for starring in British sketch comedy programme The Armstrong And Miller Show.

He also provided the voice for animated secret agent Danger Mouse.

The Masked Singer returned to screens last weekend and Dionne Warwick, who performed as Weather, became the first celebrity to be unmasked.

Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, the series sees a panel and those at home guess the secret identity of the anonymous celebrity singers, all wearing elaborate disguises.

The celebrity panel includes presenter Davina McCall, talk show host Ross, comedian Mo Gilligan and singer Rita Ora.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.