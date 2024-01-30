Public’s ‘least favourite couple’ leave Love Island: All Stars in shock dumping

The public’s “least favourite couple” have been dumped from the Love Island: All Stars villa.

Host Maya Jama joined the islanders by the South African properties pool on Tuesday evening to reveal that the public had been voting for their favourite couple.

Upon her arrival, she told the islanders: “I need you all to line up in this order.

“Molly (Smith) and Tom (Clare), Georgia (Steel) and Callum (Jones), Hannah (Elizabeth) and Tyler (Cruickshank), Georgia (Harrison) and Anton (Danyluk), Kaz (Kamwi) and Chris (Taylor), Sophie (Piper) and Josh (Ritchie), Arabella (Chi) and Toby (Aromolaran), Liberty (Poole) and Mitch (Taylor).”

She went on: “I have some news, I put you in this order for a reason.

“The public have been voting for their favourite couple.

“The order that you’re standing in is how the public have voted.”

“Molly and Tom you were voted as most favourite couple and Liberty and Mitch you are the least favourite couple.”

Asked by Maya how she felt about the placement, Liberty said: “Yeah it’s understandable considering the last week, so yeah I get it.”

Maya added: “Well, Liberty and Mitch as you are the least favourite couple your time on All Stars is now over, please leave immediately.”

The TV presenter added: “All Stars, things are about to get interesting.

“Two more islanders will be leaving tonight.

“And that decision will be down to you.”

She had heads turning in Casa Amor during series 5, and now Joanna is back to find her forever man ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/x2NhsXTeS4 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 30, 2024

The islanders chosen were not revealed during Tuesday’s episode.

During Monday’s episode, Mitch received a cream pie to the face by Liberty who told him: “I thought it was about time I served you some messiness back.”

Liberty originally appeared in series seven of the show and said goodbye to former flame Jake Cornish earlier this series after he left the show because it was not “the right time” for him to find love.

Voice of Love Island Iain Stirling revealed at the end of Tuesday’s episode that the shocks would “keep on coming” as Joanna Chimonides, who turned heads during Casa Amor in series five, and Casey O’Gorman, who appeared in series nine, were flashed onto screen.

The pair’s arrival were confirmed when the official Love Island X account posted that they were back and ready to enter the villa.

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2.