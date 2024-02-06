Rob Brydon to pay tribute to ‘comic great’ Barry Humphries on radio programme

Gavin And Stacey actor Rob Brydon will pay tribute to the late Barry Humphries in a radio programme.

Barry Humphries: Gloriously Uncut will broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on February 17, on what would have been the Australian comic’s 90th birthday.

Actor Humphries, who was known for playing comic character Dame Edna Everage, died last year on April 22 at the age of 89.

Barry Humphries died aged 90 in 2023 aged 89 (Chris Jackson/PA)

A special episode of Archive On 4 will feature unheard archive recordings and snippets from those who knew and understood the comic, including comedian, actor and TV presenter Brydon, 58, who was with Humphries three days before his death.

Brydon said: “Barry was a comic great, a true inspiration and a friend.

“It has been such an honour to present this programme and join so many friends and admirers in paying tribute to a legendary man.”

There will also be interviews from close friend and Australian film director Bruce Beresford, who reveals the moment King Charles telephoned the hospital to speak to Humphries at the end; and singer Michael Feinstein, who was on Broadway with the comedian.

British scriptwriter Ian Davidson and Humphries’ sister, Barbara Johnson, are among some of the others who will speak about the man they knew.

RIP Barry Humphries. A true great who inspired me immeasurably. It was a delight to call him my friend.I've been in Australia and was with him only 3 days ago. He was, as ever, making me laugh. His talent shone until the very end.My love goes out to Lizzie and all the family. pic.twitter.com/G5aJfLiVkK — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) April 22, 2023

During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters, including Sir Les Patterson.

Across the years, he appeared in numerous films and television series, but it was his freewheeling one-man shows that earned the greatest acclaim.

Typically more than two-and-a-half hours long, they featured impersonation, musical numbers, improvisation and, of course, his myriad characters.

Archive On 4’s Barry Humphries: Gloriously Uncut will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on February 17 at 8pm and will be available to catch up on BBC Sounds.