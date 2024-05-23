Paedophile Scout leader encouraged naked forfeits on Ben Nevis trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile Scout leader encouraged naked forfeits on Ben Nevis trip

John Somerville plied his 12 and 13-year-old victims with alcohol before suggesting they play strip poker.

By Jenni Gee
Paedophile Fife Scout leader John Somerville.
Paedophile Fife Scout leader John Somerville.

A perverted Scout leader plied boys with alcohol and then made them play strip poker during a hillwalking trip in the Highlands.

Convicted paedophile John Somerville gave his 12 and 13-year-old victims lager and alcopops before making them perform naked forfeits.

Somerville himself lowered the bottom half of his clothing and lay on one of the naked boys, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Somerville, appeared via videolink to admit two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour toward two boys in 1998 or 1999.

He is currently serving a prison sentence for similar offences involving Fife scouts.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that, although Somerville was a scout leader at that time, the hillwalking trip near Ben Nevis was not organised through the Scouts.

Somerville was a Scout leader

She said that Somerville collected the boys in his own vehicle and stopped off en-route to buy alcohol.

“He told the complainers they could have alcohol as long as they didn’t tell anyone,” she added.

Once the group had arrived at a location near Ben Nevis and set up camp, Somerville gave the boys alcohol.

One of his victims recalled drinking six bottles of lager and six bottles of the alcopop Hooch and “feeling drunk”.

Card games turned sinister

Mrs Gair continued: “During the course of the evening, the accused suggested that they could all play card games.

“At first this consisted of acceptable games but the accused later suggested they play strip poker – the accused referred to this as Strip Jack Naked.

“The accused explained that, should anyone lose a game, then they had to remove an item of clothing.

“This resulted in them all, the accused included, sitting in their underwear.”

It was at this point that Somerville told the boys that “everyone had to do a forfeit if they lost a game”.

Another boy was tasked with setting the forfeit and it was suggested that “everyone was to lie on each other naked”

One of the complainers remembered the boy laying down naked on his stomach and he followed suit.

Perverted Scout leader watched boys get naked

He then recalled “the accused lowering whatever he was wearing on the bottom half and laying on top of him.”

The court heard that the second boy also lay down on top of other children during the evening “whilst the accused instigated the forfeits and watched what was taking place.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken was handed a copy of Somerville’s offending history, which revealed the 58-year-old had previous convictions for similar behaviour.

Somerville had previous convictions for similar crimes.

Somerville’s solicitor John MacColl confirmed his client was sentenced to 45 months in prison last year as a result of one of those offences.

In that case, Somerville’s offending against three boys spanned a period between June 1996 and February 1999.

This is now the third time he has been convicted of abusing Scouts.

In 2006, he was found guilty after trial of two charges involving two young boys in the early 2000s.

‘This was reprehensible behaviour’

He said Somerville, whose home address is in Glenrothes, is currently a prisoner in HMP Barlinnie.

Mr MacColl said his client had been through a divorce in the 1990s that, with hindsight, Somerville believed had affected him mentally, adding that his client had conceded: “It doesn’t excuse what I did.”

He said: “This was reprehensible behaviour displayed by the accused to young boys where he was in a position of trust.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Somerville: “Nothing other than a custodial sentence can possibly be appropriate given the nature of the offences and in particular given your record – particularly as the conviction in 2023 is not your first indictment matter for similar offences.”

He pondered: “I have no idea if it was solely in the 90s that you groomed young children for your sexual pleasure or if it continued on.”

He jailed Somerville for two years and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

