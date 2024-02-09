Candice Carty-Williams says Succession’s Jesse Armstrong was incredible mentor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Candice Carty-Williams says Succession’s Jesse Armstrong was incredible mentor

By Press Association
Candice Carty-Williams says Succession’s Jesse Armstrong was ‘incredible mentor’ (Ian West/PA)
British author Candice Carty-Williams said Succession creator Jesse Armstrong helped her make a TV series based on her 2019 debut novel Queenie.

The eight-episode series, which will air on Channel 4 and Disney+, stars Dionne Brown as Queenie, Samuel Adewunmi as Frank, and Bellah – real name Isobel Akpobire – as Kyazike, marking the rising R&B singer’s acting debut.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour in Los Angeles, creator and executive producer Carty-Williams, 34, said making Queenie for the screen was a “very long process”, taking eight years in total.

“We were on set for 48 days and we were in post-production for 200 days and so I did not realise I would have to give so much of my life to television, but it’s all worth it,” she said.

“Weirdly, the person who helped me navigate this was Jesse Armstrong, because he is my agent’s friend and he gave me some advice.

“He sat me down and said ‘make sure you write what you want to write’ and I was like ‘you’re Jesse Armstrong so you can say that’.

“But I took on of that what I could, but he’s been an incredible mentor.”

British writer-turned-producer Armstrong, who created hit TV series Succession, starring Brian Cox, recently won an Emmy award for best writing for a drama series, while his show took home a total of six gongs.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for Succession during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP/Chris Pizzello)

“There aren’t (many) black female authors from the UK who have done this so I had to look to a white man for help,” Carty-Williams joked.

The writer said they filmed the majority of the series around Brixton in south London.

“It was really fun, but also really dangerous,” she said.

“Someone threw a bottle at us, that’s Brixton, you have to handle it. It was quite intense at times. I guess occupational hazard. I felt it was important to stay true to places in the book.”

Carty-Williams also said the book nods to hit book and film series Bridget Jones’s Diary by British author Helen Fielding.

Bridget Jones’s Baby – World Premiere – London
Helen Fielding attending the world premiere of Bridget Jones’s Baby (Ian West/PA)

“I read the book when I was too young probably, I stole it from my aunt’s book shelf and I read it in the summer holidays and I just thought it was really funny and I loved women being funny and I grew up around a lot of funny women and so it really chimed with me.

“And I got older and watched the films, I thought they were amazing, really fun. I think deep down I always wanted to make something like that.”

Queenie will be on Channel 4 in the UK and Disney+ later this year.