Comedian Jason Manford joins Waterloo Road as new headteacher

Comedian Jason Manford will join the cast of BBC’s Waterloo Road for its 14th series later this year.

The Manchester-born actor said he was “dead proud” to be a part of the show’s history, as he prepares to portray headteacher Steve Savage, who has a significant influence on the school’s staff and students.

Manford’s new role will leave fans “questioning” the fate of current school headteacher Kim Campbell, played by actress Angela Griffin, the BBC has said.

Manford, 42, said: “What an absolute treat it is to join the cast and crew of Waterloo Road, right here in my home city of Manchester.

“My kids and I binged the show on iPlayer during lockdown. It’s such a brilliant, iconic show, so I’m dead proud to now be part of its history.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher and now becoming a headteacher, I know I would have been terrible!”

Jason Manford said he was ‘dead proud’ to be part of the show’s history (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Cameron Roach, executive producer of Waterloo Road, said: “We’re thrilled that Jason Manford is joining Waterloo Road, as the show returns for a fourth series since returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

“Jason is a phenomenal comic actor, and has fully embraced the tone and spirit of the show, we can’t wait for the audience to meet Steve Savage and his son Billy.

“As with all of our adult cast, Jason has been an inspiring and approachable mentor to our younger cast and crew; we love that a new generation of Northern talent are able to learn their craft alongside brilliant household names.

“The legacy of Waterloo Road goes from strength to strength.”

Manford was team captain on Channel 4’s 8 out of 10 Cats from 2007 to 2010, and has starred in numerous West End musicals including The Wizard Of Oz, Peter Pan and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin stars in Waterloo Road (Danny Lawson/PA)

Joining him on the next series of Waterloo Road include Coronation Street’s Saira Choudhry, Olly Rhodes, Nathan Wood and Sonya Nisa.

Adam Thomas and Kym Marsh are set to return to the school, along with James Baxter, Jo Coffey, Shauna Shim, Neil Fitzmaurice, Rachel Leskovac and Katherine Pearce.

The series returned to TV screens in 2023 after becoming popular among audiences on BBC iPlayer during lockdown.

Series 14 of Waterloo Road will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.