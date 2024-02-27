Comedian Jason Manford joins Waterloo Road as new headteacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian Jason Manford joins Waterloo Road as new headteacher

By Press Association
Jason Manford will play new headteacher Steve Savage in the BBC’s Waterloo Road (Danny Lawson/PA)
Comedian Jason Manford will join the cast of BBC’s Waterloo Road for its 14th series later this year.

The Manchester-born actor said he was “dead proud” to be a part of the show’s history, as he prepares to portray headteacher Steve Savage, who has a significant influence on the school’s staff and students.

Manford’s new role will leave fans “questioning” the fate of current school headteacher Kim Campbell, played by actress Angela Griffin, the BBC has said.

Manford, 42, said: “What an absolute treat it is to join the cast and crew of Waterloo Road, right here in my home city of Manchester.

“My kids and I binged the show on iPlayer during lockdown. It’s such a brilliant, iconic show, so I’m dead proud to now be part of its history.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher and now becoming a headteacher, I know I would have been terrible!”

Jason Manford said he was ‘dead proud’ to be part of the show’s history (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Cameron Roach, executive producer of Waterloo Road, said: “We’re thrilled that Jason Manford is joining Waterloo Road, as the show returns for a fourth series since returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

“Jason is a phenomenal comic actor, and has fully embraced the tone and spirit of the show, we can’t wait for the audience to meet Steve Savage and his son Billy.

“As with all of our adult cast, Jason has been an inspiring and approachable mentor to our younger cast and crew; we love that a new generation of Northern talent are able to learn their craft alongside brilliant household names.

“The legacy of Waterloo Road goes from strength to strength.”

Manford was team captain on Channel 4’s 8 out of 10 Cats from 2007 to 2010, and has starred in numerous West End musicals including The Wizard Of Oz, Peter Pan and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin stars in Waterloo Road (Danny Lawson/PA)

Joining him on the next series of Waterloo Road include Coronation Street’s Saira Choudhry, Olly Rhodes, Nathan Wood and Sonya Nisa.

Adam Thomas and Kym Marsh are set to return to the school, along with James Baxter, Jo Coffey, Shauna Shim, Neil Fitzmaurice, Rachel Leskovac and Katherine Pearce.

The series returned to TV screens in 2023 after becoming popular among audiences on BBC iPlayer during lockdown.

Series 14 of Waterloo Road will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.