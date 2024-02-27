Peter Andre attempts to replicate wife’s pregnancy using melons and cling film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Andre attempts to replicate wife’s pregnancy using melons and cling film

By Press Association
Peter Andre carried out the melon challenge with his wife Emily MacDonagh (PA)
Peter Andre has attempted to replicate the feelings of pregnancy by using cling film to strap melons to his body.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 51, and Emily MacDonagh revealed in October that they were expecting a third child.

Andre shared a video on Instagram showing him doing the watermelon challenge, which has been a hit on TikTok with men who want to get the feel for what carrying a child might be like.

In the clip, MacDonagh helps Andre attach a watermelon to his stomach by wrapping sheets of cling film around his body before using the same process to put two honeydew melons on his chest.

He says: “Emily’s bump is quite small and even though these melons might be slightly exaggerated, the ratio of melon to bump is, I think we’re quite spot on in a way.”

Andre then shows himself doing things around the house including struggling to stand up from a couch, emptying the dishwasher and lying in bed.

“Oh, I would be done, I would be absolutely done, I’m not doing that,” he says while in the kitchen.

He also tried to get in a car and wear high heels, during the clip.

Strictly Come Dancing 2015
Peter Andre is a presenter on GB News, has appeared on Loose Women and Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

In his post, Andre wrote: “What a melon. Watermelon challenge… piece of cake.”

Andre, a presenter on GB News, has been married to MacDonagh since 2015 and they have a son Theo, and a daughter Amelia.

He also is a father to two children with his former wife Katie Price – son, Junior, and daughter, Princess Tiaamii – who he began a relationship with after they competed on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Andre lost the ITV reality series to former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, who became the first queen of the jungle.

He has also appeared as a panellist on ITV talk show Loose Women and competed on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.