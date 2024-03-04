Bianca Jackson causes havoc as she makes her return to EastEnders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bianca Jackson causes havoc as she makes her return to EastEnders

By Press Association
Patsy Palmer has returned to EastEnders (BBC Pictures/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
Patsy Palmer has returned to EastEnders (BBC Pictures/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Patsy Palmer’s character Bianca Jackson caused havoc by throwing a brick through a window as she returned to EastEnders following a four-year absence.

In Monday’s episode of the BBC One soap, Bianca, who now lives in Milton Keynes, is visited by her step-daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and her partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) following her off-screen break-up with Terry Spraggan (Terry Alderton).

After spending some time with her step-daughter, Bianca is delighted to learn of Whitney’s pregnancy and comforts her as they both reflect on the babies they have lost.

Bianca aborted her daughter Natasha in the late 1990s when she learned she had spina bifida, which is when a baby’s spine and spinal cord does not develop properly.

Whitney terminated a pregnancy in 2023 after her unborn daughter Peach was diagnosed with Edwards’ syndrome, a rare but serious condition which most babies die from before or shortly after being born, according to the NHS website.

Also in the episode, Whitney learns Bianca is helping to feed a young girl called Britney who is being neglected by her drug-addicted mother.

As she finds her house to confront the mother she is followed by Bianca who throws a brick through a window after she is taunted by Britney’s mother who tells her the “smartest thing he (Bianca’s ex Terry) ever did was leaving you”.

Biance responds by saying “you’re looking for a smack” before she gets restrained by Zack whilst trying to start a physical altercation.

The following scenes get increasingly dramatic as Whitney follows Britney, who flees the scene.

The episode ends as Britney is about to be run over by a car before Whitney pushes her out the way and is hit herself.

Bianca was last seen in Walford in September 2019 when she attended the ill-fated wedding of step-daughter Whitney to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) amid the latter’s relationship with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

She arrived in Albert Square in 1993 as the daughter of Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) and is best known for her tumultuous romantic relationship with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), who she yelled “Rickaaaaaaay” at.

Her storylines also involved finding out that David Wicks (Michael French) was her father and discovering the abuse of Whitney at the hands of her partner Tony King.

Palmer, 51, has been DJing since 2012 and competed in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 with professional dancer Anton Du Beke, and last year featured on ITV1’s Dancing On Ice where she was partnered with skater Matt Evers.