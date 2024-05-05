Gen V will not recast Chance Perdomo’s role after his death – show producers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gen V will not recast Chance Perdomo’s role after his death – show producers

By Press Association
Chance Perdomo died aged 27 (See Li/Picture Capital/AlamyLive News/PA)
Chance Perdomo’s role in superhero series Gen V will not be recast after his death at the age of 27, producers of the show have said.

The Los Angeles-born and UK-raised actor played Godolkin University student Andre Anderson, who has the ability to control metal through magnetism, in the show.

The first series was critically acclaimed and the second had been commissioned, in which Perdomo was due to star.

A statement from the producers of the show posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory.

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance.

“Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

It concluded: “We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo also starred in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (MediaPunchInc/Alamy/PA)

The show is a spin-off of the satirical Prime Video series The Boys, which is set in a world where superheroes are celebrities and are able to get away with various wrongdoings because of the work of shadowy forces and their fame.

Perdomo died earlier this year after a motorcycle accident, his publicist said.

The actor was also known for playing a warlock in supernatural series Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and was nominated for a Bafta TV Award for best actor in 2019 for his role in BBC’s Killed By My Debt.