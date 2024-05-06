Kim Kardashian makes OJ Simpson joke during Tom Brady roast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Kardashian makes OJ Simpson joke during Tom Brady roast

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian took part in a comedy roast of Tom Brady (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian took part in a comedy roast of Tom Brady (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian made a joke about her father defending OJ Simpson during a comedy roast of the NFL star Tom Brady.

The reality star was booed when she first appeared on stage at the event, which was streamed live from Los Angeles on Netflix.

She told the crowd, “Alright, alright”, as the sound of booing filled the arena before she began her jokes, which included gags about rumours of her dating Brady, and about her former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner.

Making reference to her infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J, which first propelled her to fame, she said: “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.

“But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now.

“Part of me thinks would you want to undress me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you.

“She’s one of the best athletes in the world who proves you can do anything in this next chapter of your life.

“You can become a commentator, a far right Republican, or even a strong confident woman.”

She added: “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”

Robert Kardashian was best known as part of the defence team for NFL star Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

Simpson, who died last month, was cleared of the 1994 murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman following one of the most high-profile trials in US criminal history.

During the roast, which was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and also featured an appearance from actor Ben Affleck, Kardashian continued: “Retirement isn’t easy, it can be a lot like a bad break-up.

“So I’ll give you the same advice that I give all my exes – good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

Brady is considered to be one of the greatest NFL players of all time and won the Super Bowl seven times.

He had a high-profile marriage and divorce from the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.