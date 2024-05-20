Dame Mary Berry and Bridgerton cast among celebrities at Chelsea Flower Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Mary Berry and Bridgerton cast among celebrities at Chelsea Flower Show

By Press Association
Bridgerton cast members Ruth Gemmell and Hannah Dodd with Mary Berry in the Bridgerton Garden (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Mary Berry and cast members from the hit Netflix show Bridgerton are among the celebrities who have paid a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show.

The former Great British Bake Off judge, 89, was photographed in the Bridgerton garden, joined by Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton in the series, and Ruth Gemmell who portrays her mother, Lady Violet.

The garden is inspired by Penelope Featherington, played by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, whose love story is one of the main focal points in the romance series’ latest season.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
Dame Mary also visited the National Garden Scheme garden, joined by the Chelsea Pensioners, who are retired soldiers of the British Army.

The pensioners are based at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, where the annual flower show takes place.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
The TV chef is the president of the scheme, which gives people access to over 3,500 private gardens in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

She was pictured in the garden wearing a pink, green and blue dress alongside gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh – another supporter of the scheme.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
Elsewhere, Dame Judi Dench was seen meeting naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham at the garden show.

The veteran actress, 89, who is known for her love of nature and helmed a 2017 BBC documentary called My Passion For Trees, wore a colourful jacket and black sunglasses to the annual event.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
The Chelsea Flower Show regular also visited the Octavia Hill Garden, sponsored by Blue Diamond Garden Centres and the National Trust.

She was photographed with a seedling in a pot from the Sycamore Gap tree, which was a much-photographed tree, chopped down in September last year.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
Another visitor to the site was Dame Joan Collins who cut an elegant figure in black sunglasses and a blush-coloured summer hat and jacket which had a flower fastened on it.

The 90-year-old veteran actress appeared alongside her husband – producer and actor Percy Gibson.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma unveiled the WaterAid Garden at the flower show and posed with an umbrella made from climate-resilient flowers.

The garden aims to shine a light on the global water crisis with its flood and drought resilient plants which can adapt to a changing climate.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
The centrepiece of the garden is a 3.6 metre tall rainwater-harvesting pavilion that is inspired by the charity’s work to help provide access to clean water across the globe.

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman batted off the sun with some wide rimmed sunglasses paired with a denim jumpsuit and cream coloured handbag.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
Elsewhere Dame Joanna Lumley was seen in a stylish blue hat, joined by The Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith and celebrity chef Marcus Wareing.

Other celebrity attendees included TV presenter Nick Knowles and his fiancee Katie Dadzie, Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, sports presenter Gabby Logan, Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli and Wicked Little Letters star Joanna Scanlan.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024
The Gentlemen star Joely Richardson also attended and was photographed in the Burncoose Nurseries Garden.

The world famous show opens to the public on Tuesday.