Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris to front new BBC series after Top Gear rested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris to front new BBC series after Top Gear rested

By Press Association
Top Gear’s Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness are doing a new show together (Ian West/PA)
Top Gear’s Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness are doing a new show together (Ian West/PA)

Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are to front a new BBC road trip series.

In November the corporation said the hosts would have “new projects” with the BBC when it announced that the entertainment series would be rested for the “foreseeable future”.

The hit motoring show paused filming after presenter and former England cricket captain Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in December 2022.

England v Ireland – Second Metro Bank ODI – Trent Bridge
Andrew Flintoff (Tim Goode/PA)

The new factual series, which has a working title of Paddy And Chris: Road Trippin’, will see Take Me Out star McGuinness, 50, and sports journalist Harris, 49, travel to European countries including Sweden, Greece and Switzerland.

McGuinness said: “I’m very much looking forward to getting back on the road with Chris Harris.

“Not so much looking forward to sharing a confined space with him. He doesn’t believe in deodorant. On the plus side he’ll give me something to laugh at along the way. Bring it on!”

Harris said: “Paddy’s idea of long-haul travel is driving from Bolton to Blackpool, so this European road trip should be a real eye-opener for both of us.

“When we’re finished debating the merits of literally everything we encounter, viewers will hopefully take something rewarding away from our deep-dive into the secrets of human longevity – but I’m just hoping my interest in the subject doesn’t dwindle as each mile goes by in Paddy’s company.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “Paddy and Chris are packing their bags and heading off to Europe in this exciting new adventure.

Top Gear
Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Andrew Flintoff on the Top Gear test track (Ian West/PA)

“The pair will explore different countries, cultures and people and will also be trying to discover the secrets to living a long and fulfilling life.

“They will be trying their very best to embrace these new experiences all whilst of course having a good laugh along the way too. Bon voyage chaps.”

Kat Lennox, BBC Studios creative director, factual entertainment, added: “Paddy and Chris’ on-screen chemistry has always been a favourite amongst audiences and we’re so excited to be bringing more of an insight into their friendship through this adventure of a lifetime.

“With plenty of bants along the way, of course, it’s certainly going to be entertaining.”

The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with broadcast details to be announced in due course.