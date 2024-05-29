Singer who hasn’t had ‘big break’ makes Britain’s Got Talent final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Singer who hasn’t had ‘big break’ makes Britain’s Got Talent final

By Press Association
(left to right) Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, arrive for Britain’s Got Talent auditions at the London Palladium, Soho, in London (Ian West/PA)
A singer from Kent who hasn’t yet had her “big break” has been sent through to the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

Sydnie Christmas, who has performed on “a couple of cruises and was in a show in Germany” but dreams of performing on the West End stage, received the most votes from the public after her semi-final performance on Wednesday.

Judge Simon Cowell described her powerhouse rendition of Frank Sinatra’s My Way as “11 out of 10”.

“I was honestly thinking as you were performing, if it wasn’t for people like you, I wouldn’t bother making this show, seriously,” he said.

Christmas had received judge Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer during her first audition meaning she was automatically sent through to the next round.

In a video shown before her performance, the singer said: “I’ve done so many auditions, a lot of no’s, oh my god a lot of no’s. Thank god Amanda sees something in me,” she said.

Cowell added: “You have to wonder, who were these idiots you auditioned for before that didn’t give you the break you deserved, honestly they must be deaf…That was a masterclass.”

The semi-final also saw singing teacher Mike Woodhams from Milton Keynes voted through to Sunday’s final after his performance included singing impressions of Cher, Rick Astley, Shakira and Dame Shirley Bassey.

“You did all my favourite gay idols,” judge Bruno Tonioli said.

While Cowell said: “I love auditions when someone has a regular job but has a dream to do something else and does it really, really well.”

Holden said she was “very flattered” as he also did an impression of her singing.

The pair joins Japanese skipping group Haribow, magician Jack Rhodes, South African opera singer Innocent Masuku and South Korean taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe on the bill for Sunday’s final.

Former Britain’s Got Talent singer Calum Scott also returned to the show to perform his track Then There Was You from the new Garfield film starring Chris Pratt.

Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals will air each day until Friday at 8pm, with Sunday’s final at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.