SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Munlochy Animal Aid

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Munlochy Animal Aid

Munlochy Animal Aid has been busy this year, having successfully found homes for lots of animals, including one corn snake! Snakes may not be everyone’s favourite species, but thankfully there are lots of folk out there who just love them.

Munlochy have had a surprising number of dogs in this year, but have managed to find them all a home very quickly – many with ‘old customers’. This doesn’t mean the elderly, however, but folk who have adopted pets from the charity in the past. This always makes things easier, as no home check needs to be done.

Sadly, the charity deals with so many feral cats that they have been too full to take on any more this season. They have been able to place all domestic cats relatively quickly, however, which helped slightly.

Fundraising for Munlochy was stopped because of Covid but thanks to the kindness of people, donations of food and bedding to the charity have allowed them to continue to provide some much needed support to animals.

The charity is looking forward to next year when they can be out operating as usual, and throwing their brilliant Fete day again. This year, they did manage to hold an online Dog show and raffle, which did extremely well, proving very popular.

It takes a lot of people to run Munlochy. Their dedicated dog walkers, fundraisers, ‘typist’ and the lovely girls, April, Rhianna, Iona, Freda, Lindsay and Becky are a truly devoted team.

Munlochy would like to thank you all for your support, which applies even more this year, during which the support has been – if anything – even stronger than usual. The charity offers its heartfelt thanks to everyone, and wishes you all a Happy Christmas and a brilliant New Year.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Fettes Sawmill

Fettes have the largest selection of garden buildings in the Highlands, supplying everything from Lugarde Garden Buildings and compact summer houses for the smaller garden, to entire Chalets which can be used for extra accommodation.

A spokesperson Fettes Sawmill said: “We have been supporting Munlochy animal aid for many years, the work that Iona and her team do is amazing.

“Not only does their work rehoming animals make a difference, but also looking after animals who’s owners are in Hospital.

“Thank you Iona and Team for all your hard work.”