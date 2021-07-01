Businesses across Scotland are being encouraged to benefit from the global e-commerce boom caused by Covid-19.

Scottish Enterprise has organised a series of digital events aimed at helping companies sell their products online across the world.

Scotland’s national economic development agency said its international e-commerce summer series programme would provide guidance to firms aiming to sell to customers overseas.

The free programme, which launches on Tuesday (July 6) will consist of four, weekly webinars specifically designed for businesses with ambitions to sell their goods and services direct to consumers.

Importance of selling online

Scottish Development International (SDI) specialists will provide advice on developing an e-commerce strategy, guidance on choosing the correct platform to boost international sales and support on how to sell globally via established online marketplaces.

Carl Gardiner, SDI trade specialist and organiser of the international e-commerce summer series, said: “As firms have adapted to the changing business landscape due to Covid-19, e-commerce has shifted from a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘must have’ for companies to survive and thrive.

“Scottish Enterprise’s international e-commerce summer series will provide businesses with expert advice and support on how their company can take advantage of the significant export opportunities that exist online.”

Mr Gardiner added: “The next decade of e-commerce growth will provide some extraordinary opportunities for Scottish businesses to innovate and thrive on the world digital stage.

“As part of our wider efforts to support Scotland’s economic recovery, Scottish Enterprise stands ready to support companies and turn their digital ambitions into reality.”

Massive rise in firms trading online

Lockdowns, international travel restrictions and changes in consumer behaviour caused by Covid-19 has resulted in an exponential rise in firms trading online.

It is predicted more than 2.14 billion people worldwide will buy goods and services online this year, up from 1.66 billion global digital buyers in 2016.

During the past 12 months more than 1,000 businesses have dialled into Scottish Enterprise e-commerce online events – a fourfold increase, compared to the previous year.