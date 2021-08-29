Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Business

North East Now – Atoms to Astronauts science gift range reaches for the stars

By Kelly Wilson
August 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Damian Hardacre, owner of Atoms to Astronauts
Damian Hardacre, owner of Atoms to Astronauts

What started as a hobby for science teacher Damian Hardacre quickly developed into a business that has seen Atoms to Astronauts blast off.

During lockdown, the 38-year-old started designing notebook covers using the original notes and images of the work of famous scientists.

After some encouraging feedback from friends and colleagues he launched his business in May and his range of products now includes hard and soft cover notebooks, fine bone china mugs and print at home art.

Mr Hardacre is currently working on adding tote bags and glassware to his gift offering which are created with materials handmade in the UK.

He said: “I seemed to have a bit more spare time than normal during lockdown and this started as a hobby for myself.

“I like to buy science gifts and give them to colleagues and friends but I’ve never really come across anything that was really well made and not a generic periodic table design.

“I made a few designs and put them on a digital mock-up of a notebook and wanted the opinion of fellow chemists.

“This went semi-viral and so I tried the other designs in physics, maths, biology forums.

“The same thing happened with each one with people asking where they could buy them which encouraged me to set up the business.

“It’s been incredible that so many people from so many different countries have been in touch and placed an order and the feedback from them all has been 100% positive.”

Range of products available from Atoms to Astronauts

Mr Hardacre first step was to speak with suppliers and then set up his website.

He said: “As a science teacher, science has always been a passion of mine since a young age. I believe that science and maths play a pivotal role in helping us through the difficulties we face as a society.

“Global warming and pandemics are just two of the current issues and science and science education are vitally important.

“It is my hope that these gifts and my business can work in some small way to promote science to a wider audience.”

The big dream for the Bucksburn Academy chemistry teacher is to see his gifts on sale within Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow Science Centres.

He said: “Being in business is something I have always wanted to do however, I never really knew how or had an idea I thought good enough to pursue.

“I want to keep enjoying it as it’s been a great adventure so far.

“The feedback from customers has been fantastic and I’d like to keep building this and grow a community of those that love science and maths around the business.

“I’d also like to represent science and maths in the best possible light and enthuse and inspire anyone who comes across our items.”

 

Mr Hardacre has shown his support for the North East Now campaign, which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

“I think it’s really impressive. Great images, easy to navigate and the content is good,” Mr Hardacre said. “Any initiative that encourages people supporting local businesses is great in my book.”

For further information on Atoms to Astronauts, visit www.atomstoastronauts.com

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]