Optimism at Shetland’s main port as brief cruise liner season comes to an end

Bosses at Shetland’s largest port have said they are looking forward to cruise liner visits returning to “more normal” levels in 2022 as this year’s limited season drew to a close.

The 18 ships that visited Lerwick in the past three months was less than one fifth of the total that had been scheduled to arrive between March and October, before sailings were suspended because of the Covid pandemic.

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) said a record 112 liner visits are booked for next year, but added “changes can be anticipated as cruise lines firm up their itineraries around the evolving global situation.”

All this year’s liner visits to the port have been part of UK-only cruises because of continuing restrictions.

This week, the final vessel of the season to arrive, with 93 passengers on board, was Noble Caledonia’s Island Sky, which had also been the first to visit in March.

The Crystal Endeavour had been due to be the last visitor, but its call was cancelled at short notice by its operator because of bad weather.

Restart brought boost for local tourism sector

In total, 8,600 cruise passengers visited Lerwick this year.

LPA’s cruise and marketing manager, Melanie Henderson, said: “The return of Island Sky concludes the successful, initial phase of rebuilding cruise traffic at Lerwick in the wake of Covid.

“It is disappointing to have the season cut even shorter at the last minute, but we look forward to welcoming Crystal Endeavour in the future.”

“We have seen six maiden visits, repeat calls and operators new to the port, with the smooth restoration giving confidence for more activity next year and getting back to more normal levels.”

Ms Henderson continued: “The restart has given the opportunity to safely trial the return of cruise visits to the islands and brought a much needed, albeit shortened season, boost to activity for the local tourism sector.

“The inclusion of Lerwick and other Scottish ports in round-Britain cruises has made an important contribution to ‘staycations’ and has scope for further development.

“The successful partnership working with cruise lines, crews and agencies involved in maintaining the highest health and safety standards in tourism reinforces our optimism for next season.”