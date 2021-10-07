Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Nextra sets up shop in Aberdeen with plans to create up to 50 jobs

By Keith Findlay
October 7, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 7, 2021, 10:47 am

An English software company aims to create up to 50 jobs in the north-east after putting down roots in Aberdeen.

Hertfordshire-based Nextrasoft (Nextra) boasts clients including Superdry, NHS Blood and Transplant, P&O Ferries, ABP Food Group and Granite City-based North Star Shipping.

It already has a strong focus on the marine industry but is now honing in on the energy sector for new growth opportunities.

We’re looking forward to meeting new clients and offering new solutions at a time of incredible challenges for rapid change across the energy sector.”

John Thornewill, founder and managing director, Nextra.

The company aims to grow revenue to £3 million by 2023, from a current level of around £1.3m.

Its 16-strong workforce currently includes three people in Aberdeen, working from the Silver Fin building on Union Street, but this is expected to grow to 12 within six months.

The ambition for the north-east operation is for it to be employing up to 50 people by 2023.

Heading the Nextra team in Aberdeen are David Stickland, the company’s commercial director, and accounts director Paul Dale.

David Strickland

Between them, the pair have more than 50 years’ experience in software development in the energy, marine, food production, retail, wholesale and other industries, as well as in the public sector.

The third member of the initial Aberdeen team is north-east businessman Spencer Buchan, the former owner and chief executive of AVC Media, who has joined Nextrasoft as chief marketing officer.

We have solutions to solve most challenges around rostering and crewing.”

Nextra founder and managing director John Thornewill said: “We’re delighted to have created a base in Aberdeen.

“We really feel the Nextrasoft suite of products can benefit a number of marine businesses across the region.

“Given the ongoing Covid issues the offshore sector faces, we have solutions to solve most challenges around rostering and crewing.

“We aim to continue building on our growth plans, developing original ideas and developments supported by our talented team, established over the last 20 years.”

‘Incredible challenges’

Mr Thornewill added: “We’re looking forward to meeting new clients and offering new solutions at a time of incredible challenges for rapid change across the energy sector.”

Mr Dale said: “I am confident we can make Nextrasoft a valued partner across the energy sector and particular the shipping and marine industry from our Silver Fin HQ in the heart of the city.”

Nextra was founded in November 2000 as RealFlair

It helps companies reduce staff costs – by up to 27% it claims – through more accurate matching of staffing levels and work patterns to customer demand.

Spencer Buchan

Mr Buchan – a well-kent face in the north-east business community – is also chief marketing officer for another of Mr Thornewill’s businesses, Dundee-based technology company Zappaty.

It recently secured £450,000 of private investor funding to support plans to create 50 jobs within 30 months.

