Nextra sets up shop in Aberdeen with plans to create up to 50 jobs

An English software company aims to create up to 50 jobs in the north-east after putting down roots in Aberdeen.

Hertfordshire-based Nextrasoft (Nextra) boasts clients including Superdry, NHS Blood and Transplant, P&O Ferries, ABP Food Group and Granite City-based North Star Shipping.

It already has a strong focus on the marine industry but is now honing in on the energy sector for new growth opportunities.

We’re looking forward to meeting new clients and offering new solutions at a time of incredible challenges for rapid change across the energy sector.” John Thornewill, founder and managing director, Nextra.

The company aims to grow revenue to £3 million by 2023, from a current level of around £1.3m.

Its 16-strong workforce currently includes three people in Aberdeen, working from the Silver Fin building on Union Street, but this is expected to grow to 12 within six months.

The ambition for the north-east operation is for it to be employing up to 50 people by 2023.

Heading the Nextra team in Aberdeen are David Stickland, the company’s commercial director, and accounts director Paul Dale.

Between them, the pair have more than 50 years’ experience in software development in the energy, marine, food production, retail, wholesale and other industries, as well as in the public sector.

The third member of the initial Aberdeen team is north-east businessman Spencer Buchan, the former owner and chief executive of AVC Media, who has joined Nextrasoft as chief marketing officer.

We have solutions to solve most challenges around rostering and crewing.”

Nextra founder and managing director John Thornewill said: “We’re delighted to have created a base in Aberdeen.

“We really feel the Nextrasoft suite of products can benefit a number of marine businesses across the region.

“Given the ongoing Covid issues the offshore sector faces, we have solutions to solve most challenges around rostering and crewing.

“We aim to continue building on our growth plans, developing original ideas and developments supported by our talented team, established over the last 20 years.”

‘Incredible challenges’

Mr Thornewill added: “We’re looking forward to meeting new clients and offering new solutions at a time of incredible challenges for rapid change across the energy sector.”

Mr Dale said: “I am confident we can make Nextrasoft a valued partner across the energy sector and particular the shipping and marine industry from our Silver Fin HQ in the heart of the city.”

Nextra was founded in November 2000 as RealFlair

It helps companies reduce staff costs – by up to 27% it claims – through more accurate matching of staffing levels and work patterns to customer demand.

Mr Buchan – a well-kent face in the north-east business community – is also chief marketing officer for another of Mr Thornewill’s businesses, Dundee-based technology company Zappaty.

It recently secured £450,000 of private investor funding to support plans to create 50 jobs within 30 months.