Opportunity North East launches consultation events: How would you transform our region?

Economic development agency Opportunity North East (ONE) has launched a series of events aimed at finding ways to transform the region’s economy.

The first “Transforming Our Region” event was held last night at the Chester Hotel, with more than 50 industry leaders representing key regional sectors including agriculture, digital, energy, food and drink, life sciences and tourism in attendance.

The event marked the first in-person event ONE has hosted in over two years.

ONE chairman, Sir Ian Wood, and co-founder and former chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, Martin Gilbert, spoke on the challenges and opportunities the region faces as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic and makes a significant shift away from reliance on fossil fuels to clean, net zero energy.

The series will continue in the first half of the year and culminate in ONE’s annual event in summer 2022.

What are your priorities?

Each “in conversation” meeting involves participants setting out their priorities for diversifying the economy and securing high-value jobs across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Sir Ian said the region was at a “crucial” stage following a “nightmare Covid experience”.

He said: “The region is at a crucial milestone in its economic transformation.

“We have been steeped in oil and gas for 40 years and we’re now transforming through energy transition to be a global energy region.

“We have the opportunity to develop significant new energy activities alongside oil and gas and this will key for our economy.

“We’re also making significant progress in our more traditional activities.

“The creation of Biohub will make Aberdeen one of the UK’s most dynamic locations in the UK, Seedpod will be a go-to centre of excellence that will deliver the north east food and drink industry’s growth ambitions and, through ONE Tech Hub, we are accelerating a vibrant and distinct digital cluster for the region.

“These are all positive developments, but we must and can do more.

“This relaunch of ONE as we’re coming out of what has been a nightmare Covid experience gives us a valuable innovation platform to engage with businesses, partners and the wider private sector to understand how best to maximise opportunities and secure future prosperity in the low-carbon economy.”

Get involved

Mr Gilbert added: “The last two years have been enormously challenging, but the private sector continues to adapt.

“Businesses and the region as a whole must embrace new opportunities now to create a sustainable and vibrant economic future

“Last night’s event was a key part of that process and I encourage as many businesses as possible to engage with ONE going forward, to make most of the support available to them and contribute to transforming our region.”

Jennifer Craw, chief executive of ONE, said: “Through Opportunity North East, the private sector is shaping the region’s future economy.

“Engaging with businesses and partners and turning ideas and opportunities into action and investment is what ONE does.”

Prominent businesspeople, industry leaders, and politicians have supported the campaign through a series of “ONE voice” videos running at the events and online.

Senior politicians Michael Gove, the secretary of state for levelling up, and Kate Forbes, Scotland’s finance secretary are among those sharing their experiences of working with ONE.

The videos also include Deirdre Michie, chief executive of trade body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK), Deborah O’Neill, chief executive of NovaBiotics and Derren McRae, senior director of property firm CBRE.

These are the questions: What are your answers?