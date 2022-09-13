Aberdeen marketing agency doubles turnover and brings new staff on board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen marketing agency doubles turnover and brings new staff on board

By Kelly Wilson
September 13, 2022, 11:45 am
From left, Jeannie Price, Rachel Creegan, Hayley McNab, Melissa Forrest and Derek Emslie.

Aberdeen-based digital and communications agency Razor Marketing Group has doubled its turnover.

During the past financial year, Razor’s work has spanned the energy, hospitality, food & beverage, retail, fashion and education sectors, both at home and overseas.

As a result, the company reported a turnover increase of 100% to £200,000 to year-end July 2022.

The same period also saw two new hires join the firm, with Derek Emslie becoming commercial director and Jeannie Price taking on the role of marketing manager.

Well-known face Mr Emslie has more than 35 years’ business development experience across a range of industries, most recently spending more than four years with Aberdeen-based not-for-profit social enterprise Glencraft.

Demand for specialist digital services

Director and company owner Melissa Forrest believes the strong results are in part a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “As the pandemic continued during 2021, companies placed emphasis upon alternative ways of communication and interaction with their customer base.

“As a result, we saw a significant rise in demand for our specialist digital services, including web and social media development, online retail, SEO and digital analytics.

“Our growing client portfolio has in turn dictated a diversification of our offering, which has expanded to meet demand for the convenience and efficiency of an integrated marketing, design and communications service.”

Razor growing team

Speaking about the new appointments Ms Forrest said: “We are delighted to bolster our existing team with the addition of Derek and Jeannie who together bring the skillset required to maintain and develop Razor’s successful performance during the past 12 months.

“As we embark upon the new financial year and see significant growth in our offshore energy-focused client base, I am pleased to also announce that energy communications and marketing expert Rachel Creegan will join the team in a specialist PR consultancy role.”

