Aberdeen marketing agency doubles turnover and brings new staff on board

Aberdeen-based digital and communications agency Razor Marketing Group has doubled its turnover.

During the past financial year, Razor’s work has spanned the energy, hospitality, food & beverage, retail, fashion and education sectors, both at home and overseas.

As a result, the company reported a turnover increase of 100% to £200,000 to year-end July 2022.

The same period also saw two new hires join the firm, with Derek Emslie becoming commercial director and Jeannie Price taking on the role of marketing manager.

Well-known face Mr Emslie has more than 35 years’ business development experience across a range of industries, most recently spending more than four years with Aberdeen-based not-for-profit social enterprise Glencraft.

Demand for specialist digital services

Director and company owner Melissa Forrest believes the strong results are in part a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “As the pandemic continued during 2021, companies placed emphasis upon alternative ways of communication and interaction with their customer base.

“As a result, we saw a significant rise in demand for our specialist digital services, including web and social media development, online retail, SEO and digital analytics.

“Our growing client portfolio has in turn dictated a diversification of our offering, which has expanded to meet demand for the convenience and efficiency of an integrated marketing, design and communications service.”

Razor growing team

Speaking about the new appointments Ms Forrest said: “We are delighted to bolster our existing team with the addition of Derek and Jeannie who together bring the skillset required to maintain and develop Razor’s successful performance during the past 12 months.

“As we embark upon the new financial year and see significant growth in our offshore energy-focused client base, I am pleased to also announce that energy communications and marketing expert Rachel Creegan will join the team in a specialist PR consultancy role.”