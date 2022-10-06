Thurso-based AMTE Power inks manufacturing deal for 60,000 power cells annually

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Thurso-based AMTE Power inks manufacturing deal for 60,000 power cells annually

By Simon Warburton
October 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:53 pm
AMTE battery cell
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.

Shares in Thurso battery maker AMTE Power rocketed after it announced the award of a contract for the manufacturing of its “ultra high power” cells.

The Alternative Investment Market-listed company today described the move as a “milestone”.

Investors were impressed, with the stock up by more than 9% to 71p at market close.

The UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), based in Coventry, is expected to produce 60,000 of AMTE’s batteries annually for at least two years.

It means AMTE will be able to deliver its first ultra high power cells in sufficient scale for automotive industry customers to progress to in-vehicle trials as they move away from traditional fuels.

AMTE worker on battery cells
London-listed AMTE has its headquarters in Cathness.

The use of UKBIC to manufacture cells will also allow AMTE to grow production in advance of mass commercialisation plans based on its first megafactory, in Dundee.  

This is expected to deliver opportunities worth about £240 million across the AMTE Power product range.

Speaking to The Press & Journal earlier today, AMTE chief executive Kevin Brundish said: “With the Dundee announcement we said it would take some time to build capacity – that will take three years.

AMTE Power’s factory in Thurso.

“We are seeing such interest in the market, we want to upscale capacity now. We have a couple of products and we see the UKBIC as near-term capacity.”

On AMTE’s operation in Thurso, Mr Brundish said: “We see exactly the same opportunity and a different product range.

“Thurso is going to play an important role for us as we see it as the long-term line, and it will continue to enable us to mature our products.”

The greater the production we achieve, the greater the headcount required to deliver that.”

Kevin Brundish, chief executive, AMTE.

AMTE’s boss was unable to put precise figures on any new jobs created by the UKBIC contract, or its value.

But the company has a recruitment plan which “goes behind anticipated production”, he said.

AMTE CEO Kevin Brundish
AMTE CEO Kevin Brundish.

He added: “The greater the production we achieve, the greater the headcount required to deliver that.

“Of course we would expect the team to grow – there is skill base we are looking to bring online.

“Having already secured significant early interest in our ultra-high power cell from major automotive partners, this contract will enable us to bring our products to market sooner while we progress our own megafactory.

“This new phase in our journey builds on the partnership we’ve established with UKBIC through cell development.”

Artist's impression of AMTE Power site in Dundee.
Artist’s impression of AMTE Power’s proposed “megafactory” in Dundee.

UKBIC managing director Jeff Pratt said: “Advanced battery cells being manufactured at volume in the UK are a vital component of ensuring the UK prospers from the energy transition towards net-zero.

“This latest agreement – our biggest to date – is further demonstration of the value of UKBIC which, since being opened just over a year ago, is already delivering successful outcomes for the UK with customers like AMTE.”

In August, AMTE said it had made “good progress” in manufacturing trials at UKBIC.

Ramping up production is due to start from January 2023, generating initial revenues and allowing the Caithness-based business to meet growing demand from the automotive sector – principally for high performance and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa scoops prestigious accolade in World Travel Awards
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Johnston Carmichael says future leaders may be among record student intake
Burnside Brewery head brewer Steve Lewis.
Burnside brews winning formula as craft beer powers on
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
North-east haulage firm Caledonian Logistics sold to English buyer
Cairngorms.
Could natural heat miles below the Earth’s surface at Cairngorm Mountain be used as…
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
Grant Gordon, founder and chairman of The Cabrach Trust.
Trust inks £3m deal with Moray coppersmith for new distillery
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
2

Most Read

1
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
AMTE batteries are expected to be in great demand as more electric vehicles go on the road.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks