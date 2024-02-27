New owner hunt for Inverness food truck Bagpipe Bistro after ‘crazy’ four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owner hunt for Inverness food truck Bagpipe Bistro after ‘crazy’ four years

After a trip to see The Proclaimers sprouted a business idea, the owner has now made one of her toughest decisions to sell up.

By Alex Banks
Lynda and Phil Jespon have put their Inverness food trcuk up for sale. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Lynda and Phil Jespon have put their Inverness food trcuk up for sale. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness woman says she has made one of the hardest decisions of her life by listing her mobile food business for sale.

Lynda Jepson said she no longer has the energy to run Bagpipe Bistro on Thornbush Road.

After starting the multi-cuisine food truck just 10 days before the first lockdown, she said it has been the “craziest” four years of her life.

After starting by offering breakfast and burgers, the van has since progressed to offering dishes from across the world.

How a concert inspired Inverness business Bagpipe Bistro

Prior to starting Bagpipe Bistro, Lynda had spent 30 years in sales – from selling furniture in Inverness to finding buyers for top end Spanish apartments.

The idea behind the bistro van all started from a tongue-in-cheek comment while Lynda and her husband Phil were at a Proclaimers concert.

She said: “We went to the concert and when Phil came back from the burger van he told me we should buy one of our own. It was a throwaway comment.

“The next day I asked him if I should have a look and he said ‘go on then’.

Bagpipe Bistro owner Lynda Jepson
Bagpipe Bistro owner Lynda Jepson said the Inverness business idea begun at a concert. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Two weeks later we had our own burger van – we fly by the seat of our pants.”

Bagpipe Bistro offers food from several regions of the world including the far-east, Italy and Spain.

Lynda added: “We introduced food that we’d tasted from around the world and from living in Spain.

“The only place I think I’ve never cooked from is France – people are eating stuff they’d never even heard of.”

Decision to sell ‘one of the toughest I’ve had to make’

Lynda said the decision to give up Bagpipe Bistro wasn’t an easy one but was one she felt she had to make.

She said: “The only reason I’m giving it up is because my knees don’t work anymore.

“I had a couple of weeks off at Christmas time because I was absolutely exhausted.

“When I went back I realised I didn’t have the energy to do it anymore.

Lynda and Phil Jepson outside Inverness food truck, Bagpipe Bistro.
Lynda and Phil Jepson outside the food truck. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I just cried my eyes out on the sofa which is not like me at all – in my head I was already writing thank you to our customers.”

Lynda is looking forward to the future but hasn’t planned anything yet.

She added: “What’s next for me? Maybe to see The Proclaimers again.

“In all seriousness, I don’t even know what tomorrow’s special is – the universe will take care of me.”

Bagpipe Bistro belongs to community, says owner

Lynda said “the food is secondary” at Bagpipe Bistro with such a close-knit community in Inverness.

One member of the Merkinch area, where the business is based, even had a burger named after him.

Lynda said: “I’m not joking – everyone has been so kind and supportive, they really are like family.

“The people of Merkinch almost own the van, they’re so proud of it. We even have a burger named after one of the guys – the Kevin burger.

“He’s really chuffed and always encouraging customers to order his burger when he’s here.”

A price for Bagpipe Bistro is available to interested parties upon request.

Conversation