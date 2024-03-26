Will Irn-Bru firm revive popular north-east soft drink Moray Cup?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Irn-Bru firm revive popular north-east soft drink Moray Cup?

Sadly not, the company's outgoing boss tells the P&J.

By Keith Findlay
Moray Cup bottles
When will we see you again? Perhaps never. Image: DC Thomson

The boss of the firm behind iconic Scottish drink Irn-Bru has delivered a phenomenal put-down to a much-missed north-east classic, Moray Cup.

AG Barr chief executive Roger White told The Press and Journal (P&J) today the company he leads is unlikely to step in to resurrect Moray Cup fizzy pop anytime soon.

The bright red drink was once widely available in parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

For years it was drunk to wash down fish suppers or as part of a playground snack.

Some Moray Cup fans can’t let it go

It vanished from shop shelves after it was discontinued in 2017 – but some people refused to let go.

Social media channels are awash with nostalgia-inducing recollections and images of Moray Cup in its heyday. There is at least one current online petition to bring it back.

But Mr White poured cold water on the prospects for Moray Cup, which was made in Macduff, joining AG Barr’s product portfolio.

Marriage of former north-east favourite and Irn-Bru unlikely

Asked if it could perhaps become a stablemate of “Scotland’s other national drink”, Irn-Bru, the company’s CEO said: “I don’t think that is going to be on our priorities list.”

He also revealed he’d tasted Moray Cup but the experience left a bad taste in his mouth.

“I didn’t particularly enjoy it,” he said, adding the gone-but-not-forgotten north-east refreshment was never likely to be in his  “repertoire of drinks”.

Roger White, who is stepping down as chief executive of AG Barr at the end of next month.
Roger White, who is stepping down as chief executive of AG Barr at the end of next month. Image: Stewart Attwood Photography

Mr White, 59, was speaking as Cumbernauld-based AG Barr delivered the last set of results under his leadership.

He will step down as CEO at the end of next month, having helped it achieve pre-tax profits of £51.3 million during the 12 months to January 28 2024, a 15,5% year-on-year increase.

AG Barr’s turnover sky-rocketed nearly 26% to £400m over the same period.

Shares in the firm were up by nearly 10%, to £5.62, at market close.

Mr White said he was leaving the business in a strong financial position, with a portfolio of differentiated brands poised for further growth.

He added: “I have every confidence that our proven strategy, our results-driven teams and our well-invested asset base will continue to support long-term growth and value creation.”

Former Co-op boss Euan Sutherland takes the helm at AG Barr as CEO on May 1.

Euan Sutherland
Euan Sutherland takes over as CEO on May 1.

Outgoing boss taking ‘a bit of a break’

Mr White is “remaining available” until the end of July to support a smooth leadership transition.

The outgoing CEO told the P&J he’d “have a bit of a break” before deciding what to do next.

And he revealed there are no contractual terms in place for a personal supply of Irn-Bru for life after more than 21 years in charge at AG Barr.

Aberdonians do like their Irn-Bru.”

And in a final message for P&J readers as AJ Barr’s CEO, he acknowledged the north-east’s key role in the company’s success, adding: “Aberdonians do like their Irn-Bru.”

Moray Cup has had a rebirth of sorts in the form of a beer, Murray Cup. made by Peterhead firm Brew Toon.

Brew Toon's version of Moray Cup beer poured into a glass next to its can
Brew Toon’s Murray Cup. Image: DCT Media

Describing the product last month, P&J journalist Kieran Beattie said: “I really don’t know if anyone could brew anything closer in beer form to the classic Moray Cup drink.

“A round of applause for Brew Toon for making such a fantastic beer with this totally out-there idea.”

