Will Irn-Bru firm revive popular north-east soft drink Moray Cup?

The boss of the firm behind iconic Scottish drink Irn-Bru has delivered a phenomenal put-down to a much-missed north-east classic, Moray Cup.

AG Barr chief executive Roger White told The Press and Journal (P&J) today the company he leads is unlikely to step in to resurrect Moray Cup fizzy pop anytime soon.

The bright red drink was once widely available in parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

For years it was drunk to wash down fish suppers or as part of a playground snack.

Some Moray Cup fans can’t let it go

It vanished from shop shelves after it was discontinued in 2017 – but some people refused to let go.

Social media channels are awash with nostalgia-inducing recollections and images of Moray Cup in its heyday. There is at least one current online petition to bring it back.

But Mr White poured cold water on the prospects for Moray Cup, which was made in Macduff, joining AG Barr’s product portfolio.

Marriage of former north-east favourite and Irn-Bru unlikely

Asked if it could perhaps become a stablemate of “Scotland’s other national drink”, Irn-Bru, the company’s CEO said: “I don’t think that is going to be on our priorities list.”

He also revealed he’d tasted Moray Cup but the experience left a bad taste in his mouth.

“I didn’t particularly enjoy it,” he said, adding the gone-but-not-forgotten north-east refreshment was never likely to be in his “repertoire of drinks”.

Mr White, 59, was speaking as Cumbernauld-based AG Barr delivered the last set of results under his leadership.

He will step down as CEO at the end of next month, having helped it achieve pre-tax profits of £51.3 million during the 12 months to January 28 2024, a 15,5% year-on-year increase.

AG Barr’s turnover sky-rocketed nearly 26% to £400m over the same period.

Shares in the firm were up by nearly 10%, to £5.62, at market close.

I have a craving for ice cold moray cup juice. Do they even still make it? #scotland pic.twitter.com/h7YemZ0ISR — Henry Cavill's arm reload animation (@KarMahor1) March 15, 2024

Mr White said he was leaving the business in a strong financial position, with a portfolio of differentiated brands poised for further growth.

He added: “I have every confidence that our proven strategy, our results-driven teams and our well-invested asset base will continue to support long-term growth and value creation.”

Former Co-op boss Euan Sutherland takes the helm at AG Barr as CEO on May 1.

Outgoing boss taking ‘a bit of a break’

Mr White is “remaining available” until the end of July to support a smooth leadership transition.

The outgoing CEO told the P&J he’d “have a bit of a break” before deciding what to do next.

And he revealed there are no contractual terms in place for a personal supply of Irn-Bru for life after more than 21 years in charge at AG Barr.

And in a final message for P&J readers as AJ Barr’s CEO, he acknowledged the north-east’s key role in the company’s success, adding: “Aberdonians do like their Irn-Bru.”

Moray Cup has had a rebirth of sorts in the form of a beer, Murray Cup. made by Peterhead firm Brew Toon.

Describing the product last month, P&J journalist Kieran Beattie said: “I really don’t know if anyone could brew anything closer in beer form to the classic Moray Cup drink.

“A round of applause for Brew Toon for making such a fantastic beer with this totally out-there idea.”