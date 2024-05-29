Shake-up of milk delivery services in Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shake-up of milk delivery services in Aberdeen and Inverness

Graham's the Family Dairy has sold it's doorstep delivery operation, blaming 'increasing fuel prices, labour costs and overall running costs'.

By Kelly Wilson
Kerr's Dairy director Kelvin Kerr.
Kerr's Dairy director Kelvin Kerr. The Dundee company has taken on more customers in Aberdeen following an agreement with Mills Milk.

Customers in Aberdeen and Inverness have a new supplier for their milk doorstep deliveries after Graham’s the Family Dairy sold some operations.

Family-run Mills Milk, headquartered in Ayrshire, has bought the business for a five-figure sum.

It’s a deal which see Mills Milk double its number of customers in Inverness and surrounding areas to 7,000.

In a further change, the former Graham’s customers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will now be supplied by Kerr’s Dairy after an agreement was struck between Mills and Dundee-based Kerr’s.

‘Perfect’ solution for customers

Mills director Adam Mills said: “We’ve always had dealings with Graham’s.

“They were looking to pull out of doorstep deliveries to concentrate on bigger things, like supermarkets.

“We did a deal and started the Inverness doors in March, and agreed we would takeover the Aberdeen ones a bit later.

“During that time I did a deal with Kerr’s and we’ve agreed on boundaries.

Customers in Inverness and Aberdeen have new firms delivering their milk. Image: Shutterstock

“Kerr’s has given us their Inverness business and we’ve given Kerr’s the business we’ve bought from Graham’s in Aberdeen.

“Myself and Kelvin (Kerr’s sales director Kelvin Kerr) are happy, because he’s got Aberdeen solely to himself and we’ve got Inverness to ourselves. It works out perfect.”

Inverness area customers ‘loyal’

Mills, which has been operating for more than 100 years and employs 150 people, has doubled the number of its doorstep delivery customers, thanks to the acquisition.

It now supplies homes in Aviemore, Dingwall, Elgin, Forres, Invergordon, Inverness and Nairn.

Mr Mills said: “The Inverness area has been very good and the customers are very loyal.

“They like to have milk delivered in glass bottles and do their bit for the environment.

“We currently have 20 people working in Inverness but we are always looking to expand our operation.”

In an email to customers, Graham’s said it had made the “difficult decision” to stop doorstep deliveries “due to current increasing fuel prices, labour costs and overall running costs”.

Kerr’s Dairy grows Aberdeen presence

The deal sees Kerr’s add another 473 customers in Aberdeen.

Kerr’s is a five-generation family business, with more than 120 years of history.

After gaining thousands of customers on Tayside, it ventured north in June 2020.

Mr Kerr said: “I’m really pleased. It’s allowing Mills Milk to focus on IV postcodes and we can focus on AB.

“I was already in Aberdeen anyway to take on Graham’s customers and it made sense we don’t overlap.

“We would never take each other customers anyway. But this works really well.”

Kerr’s Dairy is increasing it’s Aberdeen customer numbers again.

The business has a combined 80 staff and 60 vans between its locations in Dundee and Aberdeen.

Kerr’s, which has a depot at Bridge of Don, added thousands more clients when it purchased Muller Wiseman’s database of 780 Aberdeen customers in February.

That was followed by more than 4,000 clients from Thomson Dairies.

It has a total of 23,500 customers between the two locations.

A spokesman for Graham’s said: “Our Kintore delivery operation wasn’t economical for us and we’ve transferred it to another family dairy business who’s focus is on serving customers in the area.”

