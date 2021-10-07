Funded places on offer for international Women in Agriculture summit

Six funded places are up for grabs to attend this year’s international Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA) summit.

The summit, which takes place in Frankfurt in Germany on December 2-3, is described as a “valuable platform to network and learn” from women working in the food and agricultural sector across the world.

Scottish farmers – both male and female – are being offered the chance to attend the event thanks to funding from the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

The society, which organises the Royal Highland Show every year, has teamed up with Women in Agriculture Scotland to fund six people to attend the summit.

Successful applicants will also be given access to the WFA Community Hub for 12 months, as well as training sessions, webinars and workshops ahead of the summit.

“This is an excellent opportunity for both men and women working in the Scottish food and agriculture sectors to meet with likeminded peers from across the world and champion diversity and inclusion in our industry,” said RHASS chairman, Bill Gray.

“RHASS are delighted to be supporting the chance for six applicants to attend, so that they can return with fresh ideas and strategies to advance their organisations, businesses and the sector as a whole in Scotland.”

Successful candidates will be required to produce a report detailing key outcomes and actions which will support their business following their attendance at the summit.

Women in Agriculture Scotland committee member, Katrina Barclay, encouraged applications to attend and said: “We are looking for applications from anyone who feels they can share their experience and knowledge gained from an exciting event program of workshops and seminars.

“So, if you are outgoing, confident to engage on our social media platforms and feel a group outing is what you need, please apply.”

Applicants are required to submit a short video application and the deadline to apply is midnight on October 17.

Full details are online at rhass.org.uk/awards-and-grants/