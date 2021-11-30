P&J Virtual Farming Breakfast – spotlight on the Scottish farmland market

The outlook for the Scottish farmland market is among the topics up for discussion at this week’s Press and Journal Farming Breakfast.

The free virtual event, run in association with Turcan Connell and supported by Henderson Loggie and Galbraith, takes place on Thursday December 2 from 8-9am.

It aims to provide an insight into what lies ahead for the farming sector, along with tips and advice on issues such as succession planning, dealing with the climate change crisis and upcoming changes to future agricultural support schemes.

Speakers include Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon, Turcan Connell partner Paul Macaulay, Galbraith partner Tom Stewart, and Henderson Loggie’s head of agriculture and business Lucy Crow.

Mr Stewart, who leads Galbraith’s office in Aberdeen, will provide an overview of the current market for Scottish farmland, as well as the implications of the woodland carbon code and peatland code for farmers.

“We are delighted to be involved with this event which will provide valuable insights for farmers and rural businesses in Scotland,” said Mr Stewart.

“The Press and Journal has championed the rural business sector for many years and we share the same goal – to help the farmers adapt to this period of unprecedented change and take advantage of new and emerging opportunities.”

More details about the event, including how to register, are online at pandjbreakfast.co.uk