Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

P&J Virtual Farming Breakfast – spotlight on the Scottish farmland market

By Gemma Mackie
November 30, 2021, 11:45 am
Galbraith partner Tom Stewart will discuss the farmland market in Scotland.
Galbraith partner Tom Stewart will discuss the farmland market in Scotland.

The outlook for the Scottish farmland market is among the topics up for discussion at this week’s Press and Journal Farming Breakfast.

The free virtual event, run in association with Turcan Connell and supported by Henderson Loggie and Galbraith, takes place on Thursday December 2 from 8-9am.

It aims to provide an insight into what lies ahead for the farming sector, along with tips and advice on issues such as succession planning, dealing with the climate change crisis and upcoming changes to future agricultural support schemes.

Speakers include Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon, Turcan Connell partner Paul Macaulay, Galbraith partner Tom Stewart, and Henderson Loggie’s head of agriculture and business Lucy Crow.

Mr Stewart, who leads Galbraith’s office in Aberdeen, will provide an overview of the current market for Scottish farmland, as well as the implications of the woodland carbon code and peatland code for farmers.

“We are delighted to be involved with this event which will provide valuable insights for farmers and rural businesses in Scotland,” said Mr Stewart.

“The Press and Journal has championed the rural business sector for many years and we share the same goal – to help the farmers adapt to this period of unprecedented change and take advantage of new and emerging opportunities.”

More details about the event, including how to register, are online at pandjbreakfast.co.uk

P&J Virtual Farming Breakfast – tax considerations for the future

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]