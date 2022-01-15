Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish tractor market recovery continues with sales up 17%

By Gemma Mackie
January 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Sales of new tractors in Scotland were up 17.1% last year.

The Scottish tractor market recovered last year, following a Covid-induced slowdown, with sales up by almost a fifth.

The latest figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) reveal sales of new agricultural tractors, over 50 horsepower (hp), were up 17.1% in 2021 to 1,466.

This accounted for 12.2% of total UK sales, which stood at 12,107, representing a 15.8% increase on 2020.

Sales increased in every region of the UK with the exception of Yorkshire & Humberside, where sales decreased by 0.9% to 757 tractors.

The region experiencing the biggest growth in sales was the East Midlands with sales up 40.7% to 764 tractors, followed by Northern Ireland where sales were up 37.4% to 525 tractors.

“There were year-on-year increases in every part of the UK apart from Yorkshire,” said AEA agricultural economist, Stephen Howarth.

“Strongest growth was in the East Midlands and Northern Ireland, both of which registered over a third more machines last year. Most other regions saw increases of between 10% and 25%, compared with 2020.”

Tractors in the 161-200hp category were the most popular.

The AEA figures also reveal which type of tractors, in terms of power rating, were most popular amongst UK farmers in 2021.

Tractors in the 161-200hp category remained the most popular representing 19.4% of all sales, followed by tractors in the 141-160hp range which represented 17.4% of all sales.

The biggest increase in sales per power category was witnessed in the 121-140hp category with sales up 37.8% to 1,389 tractors, however sales were up in every power segment with the exception of those over 320hp – this was down 0.5% on the year.

“With slower year-on-year growth among higher-powered machines and strong growth at the lower end of the power range, the average power of agricultural tractors dropped back to a similar level to 2019,” said Mr Howarth.

“The 2021 average was 166.3hp, well below the 171hp recorded in 2020 but similar to the 166.0hp in 2019.

“Barring 2020, the average has been fairly stable over the last four years, although it is probably too early to say whether the decades-long trend of steadily rising average power has come to an end.”

