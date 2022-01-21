Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Red diesel ban sounds red alert for tractor road run organisers

By Reporter
January 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
DIESEL: Road runs are sociable events which raise funds for charity.

Organisers of tractor road runs across the UK fear their events will be unsustainable after new rules banning the use of red diesel starts on April 1.

Tractor road runs help raise essential funds for charities and provide a welcome social outing for farmers, contractors and enthusiasts.

However, new HMRC diesel rules that come into play on April 1  ban the use of red diesel for tractor road runs and ploughing matches.

A Forfar JAC charity festive tractor run at Glamis Castle.

The major diesel use changes are a result of the government’s decision to remove the entitlement to use rebated diesel and biofuels from most sectors from April 2022 to help meet its climate change and air quality targets.

These tax changes, said the government, will ensure that most users of rebated diesel use fuel taxed at the standard rate for diesel from April 2022, like motorists, which more fairly reflects the harmful impact of the emissions they produce.

The government said: “Restricting use of rebated diesel and biofuels, including marked oils, will also help to ensure that the tax system incentivises users of polluting fuels like diesel to improve the energy efficiency of their vehicles and machinery, invest in cleaner alternatives, or just use less fuel.”

Agriculture is one of very few sectors that was further permitted to use red diesel, but the ‘agricultural use’ definition has been severely tightened.

A  “pink ladies” tractor road run in aid of Cancer Research UK.

HMRC permits the use of red diesel for vehicles and machinery used in agriculture, horticulture, fish farming and forestry.  Excavator operators can also use it if the job is agricultural but if it’s on a construction site the tank must be flushed out and white diesel used.

This week during a webinar hosted by the Ulster Farmers Union, HMRC confirmed the same rules apply to tractor road runs and ploughing matches.

Michael Lyttle from HMRC said: “These wouldn’t be acceptable uses of red diesel.”

The Scottish Vintage Tractor and Engine Club chairman, Bryan Williamson said the new rules were a blow and would affect the charity events.

“We do one major road run, two to three ploughing matches and then there’s the main event rally at Farming Yesteryear at Scone Palace,” he said.

“About half our members are farmers and the rest have no access to red diesel anyway, but if farmers have to drain tanks and refill with white diesel it’s a big effort.”

National tractor runs can attract hundreds of vehicles, and one of the biggest – the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Road Run in Northern Ireland’s draws 750 tractors.

Stanley Livingstone, who helps run the event, said: “We have been holding our event for ten years now and have raised over £650,000 for charities. It’s a total disgrace if tractor drivers will be forced to use white diesel.

“They simply will stop coming to the runs and it will be the charities that suffer. Northern Ireland folk are very generous with their time and money when it comes to charities. We never know when we may need one of them in our lives.”

 

