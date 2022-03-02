Royal Northern Spring Show 2022: Sexy Spice leads the exhibition cattle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First time exhibitors at the Spring Show, Stewart and Lynsey Bett from Newmill Farmhouse, Fallin, Stirling, were thrilled to come away with the supreme champion with their black Limousin cross heifer, Sexy Spice.

Stewart works for the Dick family’s Ronick herd and Lynsey is a veterinary nurse but they love showing cattle and every year they buy at least one calf to show throughout the season as a hobby.

This nine-month old heifer is the fourth calf they have bought from W P Hughes in Wales and she is by the Limousin sire, Pabo Old Spice out of a Limousin cross cow.

Stewart said: “We were coming up with Ronick Limousin bulls and thought we would just put her on the back of the lorry and see how it goes! It is our first time coming to this show and we are delighted. The aim is to show her at all the main summer shows.”

Judge, David Blair, Littleinch, Balmerino, Fife, said she was a very “stylish” heifer and a clear champion. He also commented on the packed ringside and said, “It’s great to be back at shows.”

Reserve overall was another black heifer, this time from George and Susie McConachie, Lethendry, Grantown-on-Spey.

Named Jessica after Susie’s seven-year-old daughter, this 10 month-old heifer was home-bred by a British Blue cross Limousin bull and out of a Limousin cross cow. She was later sold for £2,700 to Blair Duffton, Huntly.

The champion steer was a red Limousin from Michael and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, named Lancelottie.

Home-bred by the 10,000gn Homebyres Nistleroy and out of a Limousin cross dam this calf was second at the rising stars calf show on his only other outing. He was sold for £1,300 to Backmuir Livestock, Keith.

Taking the reserve spot again were the McConachie’s with another black, home-bred calf called Tic Toc.

This nine-month-old was by Anside Nuckles and out of a Limousin cross cow. J and W K Paterson, Low Tree Mark, Stranraer, bought this one for £1,500.

Top price at the sale was £3,600 for a second prize-winning heifer from the McConachie’s.

This yearling Limousin cross bred by R Martyn, Wester Bleaton scaled 480kg and was knocked down to Mike and Melanie Alford, Staplegrove Mills, Taunton, Somerset.

David and Neil Work, Mains of Dumbreck, Udny, received the second best price of £3,000 for their first prize, nine-month-old Angus cross British Blue heifer, which scaled 366kg. She was bought by Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, Crieff.

David Blair bid £2,200 for a pure Charolais heifer from Cameron Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch. By Thrunton Oban, she was first in her class and weight 448kg.

Another to come to Fife was a Limousin cross heifer scaling 470kg from Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness, Orkney. Craig and Teen Malone, Pitcairn, Cardenden bought her for £2,100.

RESULTS

Overall and Heifer Champion: Stewart and Lynsey Bett, Newmill Farmhouse, Fallin, Stirling, with a 434kg Limousin cross. Reserve overall and reserve heifer: James McConachie and Son, Lethendry, Grantown-on-Spey, with a 400kg British Blue/Limousin cross.

Bullock Champion: Michael and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, Ballindalloch, with a 520kg Limousin cross. Reserve bullock: James McConachie and Son, with a 330kg Limousin cross.