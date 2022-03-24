Mackie’s teams up with leading Scottish grower for fruity ice cream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mackie’s teams up with leading Scottish grower for fruity ice cream

By Gemma Mackie
March 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:49 am
The two new ice cream flavours are made using fruit grown in Aberdeenshire.
Two leading Scottish farm-based food brands have teamed up to produce a range of fruity ice creams.

Well-known ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland, which is based at Westertown near Rothienorman, has sourced fruit from the Mitchell family at Castleton Farm near Laurencekirk for a duo of new ice cream flavours.

Described as representing a “celebration of locally-grown summer fruits”, the two new flavours are White Chocolate and Raspberry and Strawberry Swirl.

Mackie’s said it had invested in a new technology to produce the ice creams – a saucing machine with gentle processing technology for the whole fruit.

The company’s development director, Kirstin McNutt, said: “We’re delighted to be working with local fruit farm Castleton.

“Mackie’s and Castleton are two companies with similar ethos: both are family businesses, aim to be self-sufficient in renewable energy and, of course, have a love of desserts.”

Castleton Farm’s packing manager, Aileen MacDonald, hailed the partnership and said the ice cream was made using raspberries and strawberries which are frozen on the day they are picked to protect quality.

She added: “Enabled by a mix of polytunnels and biomass heat, our growing season runs from March to December, meaning we have plenty of fresh local fruit on hand to supply throughout the year.”

Both new ice cream flavours will be available across the UK, with the White Chocolate and Raspberry ice cream initially available in Tesco in Scotland and Ocado in England and Wales, while the Strawberry Swirl will be in Scottish Tesco stores and Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.

