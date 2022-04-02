Egg shortage warning as industry calls for immediate price rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Egg shortage warning as industry calls for immediate price rises

By Gemma Mackie and Josie Clarke
April 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Egg industry leaders are warning of shortages unless retailers up the prices they are paid for them.
Consumers could see egg shortages within “a matter of weeks” unless retailers raise prices to cover rapidly increasing production costs, poultry industry leaders have warned.

The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) said customers were likely to see shortages without urgent action, while the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) said shoppers needed to be paying 40p extra per dozen eggs to avert a catastrophe in the sector.

BEIC predicts 10-15% of egg farmers could leave the industry, with producers losing money on every egg their hens produce.

The organisation says feed cost increases, which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, have added as much as 30p onto production costs for a dozen eggs.

BEIC chairman, Andrew Joret, said this was in addition to “never-before-seen” increases in all costs from pullets to energy, and labour.

“The tidal wave of cost increases will see many family farms, some of which have been producing eggs for generations, going under in a matter of days, unless something is done quickly,” said Mr Joret.

Egg industry leaders want eggs to cost more to reflect the increased cost of producing them.

He said eggs were one of the most undervalued natural wholefoods and added: “Ten years ago, you might typically have paid £1.35 for six medium eggs, which today often cost less than £1 which is a third of the price of a barista coffee.

“Without rapid recognition of the seriousness of the situation, a significant number of producers won’t survive to continue to ensure that one of the nation’s favourite home-produced foods is readily available on the table.”

Mr Jaret said the BEIC had written to the chief executives of the major UK retailers to communicate that unless urgent action was taken in the next two weeks, the normal supply of British eggs to meet consumer demand was under severe threat.

Meanwhile, the BFREPA is calling for an industry crisis meeting with retailers to discuss the situation.

The organisation’s chief executive, Robert Gooch, said: “For months we have been raising the desperate situation with all the major retailers, and they have all ignored the perilous position their farmer suppliers are in.

“There have been small rises in the price of eggs in shops, but that money has evaporated before it gets to the farm gate – it’s the same old story of the farmer at the bottom of the chain being the last to see any price rise.”

NFU Scotland’s poultry chairman, Robert Thompson, backed the calls for action and said egg producers were experiencing substantial losses due to huge rises in input costs.

He said: “Retailers are aware of the demands being put on all food producers, and they must realise that if they ignore these requests the shelves will be empty of eggs, and many other products, in the next couple of months.

“For too long food devaluation has been allowed to happen at the cost of the primary producer; the nation needs to be fed and so retailers must respond in a responsible and fair manner.”

Egg producers call for flexible pricing as costs rise

