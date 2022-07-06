ANM Group announces speakers for 150th anniversary conference

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has announced the speakers for its 150th anniversary conference.

The event will take place at ANM’s base at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Friday July 15 between 11.45am and 3pm.

It will be chaired by agricultural journalist Eddie Gillanders and the line-up of speakers includes the Scottish Government’s director of agriculture and rural economy, George Burgess, and Steven Thomson who works as a senior agricultural economist at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Other speakers at the event – named ANM Beyond 150 – include Professor Jude Capper and Jim Walker.

Prof Capper is a livestock sustainability consultant and Professor of Sustainable Beef and Sheep systems at Harper Adams University in Shropshire, while Mr Walker is a former president of NFU Scotland and former chairman of Quality Meat Scotland.

“I am delighted to announce this stellar line-up of speakers for the ANM Beyond 150

Conference,” said ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson.

“Their expertise on the issues facing agriculture in Scotland is unparalleled, and as a co-operative organisation we are eager to bring the community together to represent the views of the industry from the farmers and business owners themselves.”

He said the event is open to the whole agricultural community and all attendees will be invited to share their views on how the livestock industry can build a prosperous future and safeguard the environment.

“All of these valuable insights will feed into a legacy paper which we will present to decision-makers after the event,” added Mr Rogerson.

“I encourage anybody who has an interest in these important themes to join us on 15

July, and to feed in their views.”

Tickets for the conference cost £10 with all proceeds going to three charities ANM Group is supporting for its 150th anniversary year – the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), Charlie’s House, and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased at the main office at the Thainstone Centre and on the ANM Group website at www.anmgroup.co.uk