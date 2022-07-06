ANM Group announces speakers for 150th anniversary conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANM Group announces speakers for 150th anniversary conference

By Gemma Mackie
July 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 6, 2022, 12:00 pm
The conference takes place on Friday July 15.
North-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group has announced the speakers for its 150th anniversary conference.

The event will take place at ANM’s base at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, on Friday July 15 between 11.45am and 3pm.

It will be chaired by agricultural journalist Eddie Gillanders and the line-up of speakers includes the Scottish Government’s director of agriculture and rural economy, George Burgess, and Steven Thomson who works as a senior agricultural economist at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Other speakers at the event – named ANM Beyond 150 – include Professor Jude Capper and Jim Walker.

Professor Jude Capper.

Prof Capper is a livestock sustainability consultant and Professor of Sustainable Beef and Sheep systems at Harper Adams University in Shropshire, while Mr Walker is a former president of NFU Scotland and former chairman of Quality Meat Scotland.

“I am delighted to announce this stellar line-up of speakers for the ANM Beyond 150
Conference,” said ANM Group chief executive, Grant Rogerson.

“Their expertise on the issues facing agriculture in Scotland is unparalleled, and as a co-operative organisation we are eager to bring the community together to represent the views of the industry from the farmers and business owners themselves.”

He said the event is open to the whole agricultural community and all attendees will be invited to share their views on how the livestock industry can build a prosperous future and safeguard the environment.

“All of these valuable insights will feed into a legacy paper which we will present to decision-makers after the event,” added Mr Rogerson.

“I encourage anybody who has an interest in these important themes to join us on 15
July, and to feed in their views.”

Tickets for the conference cost £10 with all proceeds going to three charities ANM Group is supporting for its 150th anniversary year – the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), Charlie’s House, and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased at the main office at the Thainstone Centre and on the ANM Group website at www.anmgroup.co.uk

