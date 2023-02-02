Farmers aim to adapt to unprecedented input costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers aim to adapt to unprecedented input costs

By Katrina Macarthur
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 7:25 am
Farmers have said they are applying more organic matter to fields on the back of high fertiliser costs.
Farmers growing combinable crops and potatoes have said that nutrient management planning is key to improving resilience amidst the unprecedented costs of fertiliser.

That was the unsurprising message from most of the 550 farmers and crofters who responded to NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) intentions survey which is used to provide the union’s policy teams and committees with evidence and information about farm business planning.

Farmers are applying more organic manure to their fields

The survey revealed that a very large proportion of combinable crop growing members are increasing their use of organic manures and most respondents are already reducing pesticide use or are interested in reducing pesticides.

Most combinable crop growers said they were interested in reducing tillage or are already reducing tillage.

NFUS crops policy manager David Michie, said that the responses will be used to assist with policy lobbying, political and industry engagement, and partnership working, but mainly to keep the union’s policy team right.

NFUS crops policy manager, David Michie.

Looking at his specific policy area, Mr Michie said that it was evident that producers want to change or have already changed practice in their businesses to make better use of resources, bringing business, economic and environmental advantages.

“The market, supply chain, and politicians are all looking for improvements in environmental performance,” said Mr Michie.

“We now have evidence that Scottish farmers are already doing their bit for the environment and that they are interested in doing more. It is crucial that supporting policy from government is in place to move intention to action using the right incentives.”

Mr Michie said that the union was working with farmers and growers to try new approaches and address the barriers and risk associated with changing the way people farmers.

He said that the Scottish Voluntary Initiative was a key example and that the collaboration with other initiatives are also underway.

From the potato grower respondents, Mr Michie said that there were more responses from seed than ware growers and that the union was continuing to lobby for reciprocal seed potato trade with the EU.

“It came as no surprise that to improve resilience, most respondents are interested in selling into different markets and the second largest number of respondents are already selling into different markets,” he said.

NFUS is lobbying for reciprocal seed potato trade with the EU

“Seed growers who previously supplied countries in Europe have had no choice but to find alternative markets after Brexit prevented them from selling into the existing and large EU market.

Looking to the future, David said: “The next survey will be out in the end of 2023.
These results are important to sense check our positions. We must listen to everyone, not just the vocal minority. Thank you for providing us with evidence and supporting our work.”

